‘Very Scary People’ uncovers the dark legacy of drug lord Clarence Heatley

Clarence Heatley was a notorious drug lord who was born in Harlem, Manhattan

'Scary People’ Season 6 is already on the horizon! In the upcoming season of Donnie Wahlberg's true crime docu-series, eight chilling stories will be brought to life through rare, in-depth interviews and archival footage. One of the stories featured in the ID show centers on Clarence Heatley, a man who ran a multi-million dollar drug operation and was responsible for dozens of murders.

For the unversed, Clarence and his 'Preacher Crew' used to sell drugs, and engage in criminal activities such as kidnapping, and extortion among many others. In the early 90s, Clarence Heatley and his gang gained infamy on the streets of the Bronx and Harlem in New York City for their brutal crimes. John Cuff, a former housing cop, was the leader was Clarence's top lieutenant.

Around the same time, the New York Police Department and FBI joined hands to take down the Preacher Crew. Both Clarence and John were found guilty. They confessed all their crimes to avoid the death penalty. At the moment, Clarence is still serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.

Clarence Heatley ran a million-dollar drug operation (YouTube/A&E)

A look at the early life and criminal activities of Clarence Heatley

Infamous drug lord Clarence Heatley, known to many as "The Black Hand of Death" and "The Preacher," was born in the early 1950s and raised in Harlem, a neighborhood in Upper Manhattan, New York City. As per multiple reports, he discontinued his schooling in fourth grade.

Growing up in a tough neighborhood, Clarence quickly learned to fend for himself. It wasn't long before he became involved in criminal activities. Clarence and his 'Preacher Crew' several drugs like cocaine, heroin, and PCP, while also kidnapping and murdering numerous individuals.

John Cuff, Clarence's top lieutenant, had a few trusted associates on his team who were responsible for cleaning up the aftermath whenever members of the Preacher Crew were killed. They ran their drug businesses from some apartment buildings in The Bronx.

Clarence Heatley was a drug dealer and cult leader (YouTube/A&E)

Was Clarence Heatley arrested?

In February 1999, Clarence Heatley pleaded guilty and admitted to the racketeering and murder charges. He was given a life sentence in prison. As per a report by The New York Times, Clarence's lawyer Joel S. Cohen spoke about a plea bargain after the court's final verdict.

''There didn't seem to be any upside to going to trial if we could be certain that he would avoid execution by pleading guilty," Cohen said in a statement at that time. Cohen also mentioned that Clarence wanted to protect his family ''from having to experience his execution, and he also wanted to try to be a positive presence in the lives of his children.''

On the other hand, when we talk about Clarence's family, his son, daughter, and girlfriend also had some involvement in his criminal activities. During a 1997 prison interview filmed for the documentary 'The Son of Preacher: The Black Hand That Ruled Harlem', Clarence's son Shaka shed light on the methodology of his criminal enterprise called 'The Family.'