'Very Scary People' Season 6 uncovers David Matusiewicz's family's fatal courthouse shooting

'Very Scary People' Season 6 dives deep into the haunting case of David T. Matusiewicz, whose bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Christine Belford, escalated into a devastating act of violence. What began as a legal struggle over the custody of their children culminated in a horrific courthouse ambush. The latest episode uncovers the tragic events and the twisted motives behind them.

David T. Matusiewicz, his mother Lenore Matusiewicz, and his sister Amy Gonzalez were sentenced to life in prison in February 2016 for the murder of Christine Belford. After a five-week trial, the defendants were convicted of conspiracy, interstate stalking resulting in death, and cyberstalking resulting in death. This case marked the first in the nation where defendants were convicted of cyberstalking that led to a death.

David T. Matusiewicz kidnapped his three young children and fled to South America (Oxygen)

How did David T. Matusiewicz kill Christine Belford?

David's deadly plan to kill his ex-wife, Christine, unfolded on February 11, 2013. After being released from federal custody, David traveled to Delaware for a child support hearing, though he failed to inform his probation officer he would be accompanied by his father, Thomas Matusiewicz, and mother, Lenore.

On the morning of the hearing, David and Thomas arrived at a hotel parking garage near the courthouse, carrying ammunition, restraints, a military knife, a bulletproof vest, and more. As David entered the courthouse, Thomas lingered in the lobby. When Christine arrived, Thomas shot her multiple times. He then turned to shoot Christine's friend Laura Mulford, who accompanied her to the courthouse. The shootout even injured two Capitol Police officers.

Christine Belford died on February 11, 2013 (Oxygen)

Was David T. Matusiewicz obsessed with his daughters?

David's obsession with his daughters and ex-wife spiraled into a destructive cycle of manipulation and harassment. Following a bitter divorce and custody battle with Christine in 2007, David and his mother, Lenore, kidnapped the couple’s three young children and fled to South America. They were eventually found in Nicaragua in 2009, and the children were returned to Christine’s care.

David and Lenore were arrested, and in 2009, both pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges. David was sentenced to federal prison in December 2009. However, even while incarcerated, he continued to manipulate his family into orchestrating a campaign of harassment against Christine. From his prison cell, he directed a relentless effort, involving his father, mother, sister, and others, to stalk and intimidate Christine and her children through defamatory emails, websites, and other forms of online abuse. This behavior continued from 2009 until 2013.

How did Thomas Matusiewicz die?

Thomas died by suicide on February 11, 2013, after carrying out a shooting spree at the New Castle County Courthouse in Delaware. After fatally shooting Christine and injuring Laura, Thomas engaged in a shootout with law enforcement officers. He shot and wounded two Capitol Police officers before taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the courthouse.

