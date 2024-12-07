'Vanderpump Rules' star Brittany Cartwright's viral video sparks debate over her lifestyle choices

'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor often criticized Brittany Cartwright's drinking, claiming it caused issues in their relationship

A resurfaced video of 'Vanderpump Rules' alum Brittany Cartwright enjoying a night out has sparked renewed debates about her drinking habits, prompting many to recall past remarks made by her ex, Jax Taylor. During their time on the show, Jax often criticized Brittany's drinking, claiming it caused issues in their relationship.

The video showed Brittany laughing and holding a drink while attending a social event that some fans deemed harmless fun. However, others wondered if this was what Jax meant when he criticized her before. Social media users have been divided, with some defending Brittany's right to let loose, especially as a new mother, while others suggested that Jax's comments might not have been entirely unfounded. Some pointed out that the video does not give enough context to judge Brittany's habits or lifestyle.

On Reddit, one user wrote, "I hate when Jax is right because in true boy who cried wolf fashion nobody believes him. And imagine being Britt - if I were her and Jax Taylor told me I'm an alcoholic I would not want to hear it! But how is nobody else in her life speaking up??" Another added, "Jax was right: she has no friends. If she had real friends they would’ve been held an intervention of some sort. The psychic/ medium got a message from her dead grandfather for her to stop drinking for crying out loud." "Jax did say she was an alcoholic but everyone wanted to immediately take her side," added another user.

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Brittany Cartwright slams ex-Jax Taylor over false ‘stroke’ claims

Brittany Cartwright called out her ex, Jax Taylor, for spreading false claims about her having a stroke. The drama kicked off when Jax said in a podcast that Brittany showed some symptoms that made him worried she was having a stroke. His comments went viral in no time, which raised concern among fans. However, Brittany was quick to deny the claims, calling them completely untrue and accusing Jax of exaggerating the situation.

She clarified that she had not suffered a stroke or any similar medical issue, expressing frustration over Jax's irresponsible remarks. Brittany blamed Jax for creating panic, adding that such lies only lead to unwanted attention that nobody needs.

Brittany Cartwright called out her ex Jax Taylor for spreading false claims that she had a stroke (Instagram/@mrjaxtaylor)

Brittany Cartwright says her stressful marriage to ex-Jax Taylor made her sick

Brittany Cartwright opened up about how her marriage to Jax Taylor took a significant toll on her health, both mentally and physically. In a candid conversation, she explained that the stress and tension within the relationship often left her feeling overwhelmed, sick, and unwell.

Brittany explained that the constant arguments, emotional ups and downs, and pressure of maintaining their high-profile relationship left her feeling anxious all the time.