Turns out, Monica and Chandler from 'Friends' moved to the 'Home Alone' house — and there's proof

Eagle-eyed fans spot unusual link between 'Friends' and 'Home Alone' that will blow your minds

All the fans of the beloved series 'Friends' are freaking out at the moment. Some eagle-eyed viewers recently discovered a bizarre connection between the famous American sitcom and the popular Christmas film 'Home Alone.'

During an episode of the tenth season of 'Friends', we saw Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) and her husband Chandler Bing (essayed by Matthew Perry) moving out of their Manhattan apartment to live closer to the suburbs. We must say, the house chosen by the pair was pretty chic and elegant. However, we may have forgotten to pay heed to the house featured on the show. For those of you wondering, let us share with you, that the house that Monica and Chandler decided to move into was none other than the family home of the McCallisters. Yes, you read that right. Monica and Chandler moved into the house where little Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) was left while the rest of his family headed to the city of love, Paris. If you take a closer look at the house it is the same one owned by the McCallister family.

The view from the inside of Monica and Chandler's house shares an uncanny resemblance to that of McCallister's family home. Let us burst your bubble, these two are not two separate houses, instead, it's just one house. If you don't believe us, you can simply delve deep into the details and take a look at the blue house right across the road from it. It is the same house that pops up in a background shot behind Joey Tribbiani (enacted by Matt LeBlanc). When we shed light on the time frame between the 'Friends' episode and 'Home Alone,' it's 14 years, but after connecting all the dots we cannot deny that the Christmas movie and the fan-favorite show have a link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Now, many of you must be thinking did the 'Friends' episode and the 'Home Alone' have the same set? The answer to this question is a big no. The makers of the show managed to use the same stock footage for the background shots of the new home of The Bings. At that point, the creators of the series may have thought that no one would pay attention to such a minor detail, but some mega-sharp-eyed fans surely have. Up until now, 'Friends' has been one of the most-watched TV shows of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Sweet Home Alone (@homealonemovie)

'Friends' narrates the story of six close friends navigating through their personal and professional lives in Manhattan, New York City. The show first premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, and it ran for ten seasons. Not long ago, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer got together for the 'Friends: The Reunion' which was released on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. At the time of writing, the reunion special is available for streaming on a few streaming platforms such as HBO Max and Prime Video.