Travis Kelce shuts down a personal question about Taylor Swift during interview — then spilled a sweet secret

"I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself," Travis Kelce responded to a journalist.

It looks like Travis Kelce isn't comfortable discussing his personal life in front of the cameras. During a Kansas City Chiefs minicamp press conference which saw the light of day in June 2024, the football player looked uneasy when a reporter asked him a question about his romantic relationship with the 14-time Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift. The reporter asked Kelce what dish he liked to cook with Swift. As per a report by The Things, Kelce replied, "I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her. It’s something I’d rather keep it personal."

With the immense spotlight on his high-profile romance with Swift, Kelce isn't wrong for keeping some things just to himself. However, by the end of the press conference, Kelce couldn't stop himself from gushing over Swift's culinary talents. While laughing, Kelce quipped, "Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll." For those unaware, Swift posted an adorable video of the pair in April 2024. The YouTube video showed Kelce placing a kiss on Swift's cheek as she baked what seemed to be cinnamon rolls. It seems like the reporter's question was inspired by Swift's video.

In the past year, Swift's cinnamon rolls have garnered good reviews from those who have had the golden chance to try them. In December 2024, NFL veteran Bernie Kosar stated that he kept aside his vegan diet just to taste Swift's handmade cinnamon rolls. While appearing on an episode of Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM, Kosar candidly spoke about his chance encounter with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker at Kelce's house before a big game that took place in October 2024. At that point, Kosar also raved over Swift's cooking skills.

"I was at [Kelce's] house three hours before the game, we're having a pre-game meal, and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself, and she's so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pre-game meal. I'm a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day," Kosar explained at that time, according to Entertainment Tonight. It seems like Swift likes to bake in her free time. In May 2020, Swift took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a snap of the buns she baked. "when you’re proud of your buns, so you post them on the internet," Swift wrote alongside a photograph of the buns.

when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet pic.twitter.com/4wPIi8mb5F — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 14, 2020

In a 2019 essay for Elle magazine, Swift candidly spoke about her passion for cooking and revealed the three dishes that she liked to cook for her guests. At that time, Swift penned, “I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life: Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce." Then, Swift further stated, "Getting a garlic crusher is a whole game changer. I also learned how to immediately calculate Celsius to Fahrenheit in my head.”