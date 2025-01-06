Tom Holland just revealed the most controversial move of his film career: “I had been...”

In Hollywood where stepping away from acting almost equates to career suicide, Holland decided to take a year-long hiatus which created much controversy.

In Hollywood where stepping away from acting almost equates to career suicide, Tom Holland made the bold decision to take a year-long hiatus at 27 which created much controversy. The Spider-Man actor, who debuted at the tender age of 11, decided to take a break at the peak of his career— which immensely worried his fans and industry folks alike.

"It was just something I needed to do. I had been acting flat out since I was 11," Holland explained recently in an interview with Men's Health. His decision came after Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, which received harsh criticism, thereby lending credence to his pause as a retreat rather than an intentional one, as per Fandom Wire.

Holland began his career with Billy Elliot: The Musical in London. Subsequently, he was cast in The Impossible, opposite Naomi Watts, and thereafter as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Now 28, Holland is swinging back into high gear. This year he would be donning the Spider-Man suit for its fourth MCU go-round. He would also play a key role in the highly awaited Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Both films are slated to release in July 2026, marking what could be Holland's most significant year in cinema yet.

However, fans must brace themselves, as Holland might decide on a hiatus longer than a year. In his sitdown with Men's Health, Holland also disclosed his future plans. He stated, "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth." Co-star and girlfriend, Zendaya, also believes in balancing stardom and personal life. She once said, "Make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family." The couple seems to be on the same page when it comes to leading a more private future, as per People.

Holland and Zendaya are reportedly already planning how to bring their families together on special occasions and holidays. Holland shared that they hope to merge traditions, although he admitted that their busy schedules have made it hard to organize such gatherings. He said, "Because we are both actors, we are terrible at organizing things, so it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted."

The pause in Holland's career created more controversy than needed. It was less of a gamble and more of a well-planned move. While fans may have more misgivings about the fact that, sooner or later, he might exit from acting altogether; for now they must rejoice that his career still trending upward with some big projects on the way, such as American Speed opposite Austin Butler.