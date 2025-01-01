Tom Holland and Zendaya joking about their height difference in 'Spider-Man' was pure internet gold

Tom Holland and Zendaya's guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show in December 2021 was undoubtedly the cutest thing on the internet as fans got to witness their off-screen chemistry for the first time. One particular moment that thrilled viewers was when the co-stars and real-life couple talked about their height difference and how it became an unexpected challenge while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The taller Zendaya recounted how it disrupted a stunt sequence. "There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there," she began, grinning. "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her." What was supposed to be a superhero moment for Holland turned into a cute blooper. "Because of our height difference...we were attached, so I would land before him," Zendaya shared, trying to hold her laughs. "My feet obviously hit the ground before he does," she explained.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' photocall at The Ham Yard Hotel. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang)

Being a good sport, Holland chimed in to explain the technical aspect of the stunt. He cited that they were using a safety procedure called 'bottom mark' to prevent knee injuries. However, the outcome wasn't quite as heroic as intended. "I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool," he said. "She would land, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me." During the playfulness exchange, Zendaya also praised Holland for his gracious reaction to having been caught up by his co-star. "You were very lovely about it," she teased. "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you.'" Holland agreed, "It's so nice to be caught for a change."

When he was asked about handling fame, he said, "I think that's where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, In the spirit of being able to relate with one another"#TomHolland #Zendaya @dish pic.twitter.com/Zvn414ckO9 — Movie.Com (@MovieHub18083) December 27, 2024

Their appearance on the show came at a significant time in their relationship. Just days before, the pair had attended the Ballon d'Or Football award ceremony together, fueling speculation about their romantic involvement. In a candid interview with GQ that same month, Holland had opened up about their relationship, expressing how vital Zendaya's presence was in his life. "Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity," he said.

The conversation addressed a deeper issue: that of fame and privacy, referencing a viral photo from July 2021 that caught the two in a private moment. Holland once reflected on their invasion of privacy, and opined, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

Meanwhile, during an interview with InStyle in October 2021, Zendaya also gushed about Holland's charismatic nature. She described him as an individual who could "make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat," underlining how easy their relationship had been.

That height difference story was one of the memorable moments in their Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour for their third collaboration in the franchise. The movie also saw the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.