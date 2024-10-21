Tom Hanks' much-anticipated film ‘Here’ has a subtle connection to his 1994 classic

'Here' is a drama film that explores the history and emotional significance of a single location across centuries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tom Hanks is an actor who knows how to entertain his fans, continually experimenting with his craft, and his new drama film 'Here' is guaranteed to add more stars to his resume with its original and one-of-a-kind storyline.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the drama film is based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel of the same name and is expected to entertain audiences when it premieres on Friday, November 1. As the release date of 'Here' approaches, speculation about a possible connection between 'Here' and 'Forrest Gump' is growing. But is there any truth to these rumors?

Is 'Here' connected to 'Forrest Gump'?

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in a still from 'Here' (@sonypictures)

While the trailer for 'Here' might suggest a connection to the beloved classic 'Forrest Gump', that is not the case. While the two films are unrelated, there is a sense of nostalgia since we will see the superstar pairing of Hanks and Robin Wright back together on screen.

Additionally, 'Here' uses de-aging technology to make both Hanks and Wright appear youthful, further heightening the nostalgia by reminding audiences of their beloved characters, Forrest and Jenny Curran, back together on screen. However, contrary to your expectations, the plotlines of the films differ significantly, and the fact that Jenny died in 'Forrest Gump' makes it even more difficult to continue Forrest and Jenny's love story.

Why does 'Here' remind fans of 'Forest Gump'?

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Paul Bettany in a still from 'Here' (@sonypictures)

The pairing of Hanks and Wright in 'Here,' together with the fact that it is directed by Robert Zemeckis, the man behind 'Forrest Gump,' creates the impression that the upcoming movie may be a continuation of 'Forrest Gump.' In addition to the director, the creative team behind 'Here' features several members from 'Forrest Gump,' including Don Burgess, the cinematographer of the classic hit.

Furthermore, 'Here' feels like seeing old acquaintances in a new place, which adds another element of enjoyment to the movie. This incredible creative team increases the stakes and anticipation for 'Here.'

'Here' trailer