Tom Cruise went viral for jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch in an episode of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show', but what he revealed next left everyone speechless

It seems like Tom Cruise loves jumping both on and off-screen! In 2005, the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor appeared in an episode of Oprah Winfrey's talk show 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' to promote his film 'War of the Worlds' directed by Steven Spielberg. At one point during the interview, Cruise went off the promotional script and began gushing over his then-girlfriend, actress Katie Holmes. While confessing his love for Holmes, Cruise jumped on Winfrey's couch excitedly.

At the start of the episode, the daytime show host introduced Cruise on her talk program by saying, "He's in the building" as the studio audience cheered loudly. Soon after, Winfrey told Cruise, "First of all thanks for coming to my Legends Ball with Katie. Was that the best fun?" In his response, Cruise enthusiastically said, "Yes. Yes." According to US Weekly, Winfrey went on to ask Cruise, "What has happened to you? Something happened to you," to which Cruise replied, "I'm in love."

Winfrey shed light on Cruise's high energy and excitement saying, "I know he's going he's processing he's trying to figure out what he's going to tell. What he isn't going to tell." Then, Cruise got down from the couch and sat down on the floor. A stunned Winfrey told Cruise, "I have never seen you like this. I have never seen that. We've never seen you behave this way before," to which he replied, "I know." Shortly afterward, Cruise hopped on Winfrey's couch and Winfrey struggled to find the words to describe Cruise's extravagant move. "You are gone. You are gone," Winfrey said, as per HuffPost.

After the episode was released, many viewers felt that Cruise was high on some drugs as he continued to jump on Winfrey's couch throughout the episode. One social media user wrote, "This is hilarious, scary, embarrassing and worrisome at the same time." Another user went on to say, "The drug he was on is a room full of people basically treating him like a god and thats the strongest drug there is." Followed by a third user who penned, "Today's episode is brought to you by: Cocaine. Cocaine: It's one helluva drug!" One comment read, "It's looks like everybody is on drugs hahaha." Another user chimed in, "I clicked on the video ready to see Tom go crazy. And after the first 2 sec i saw the audience going crazy and then Tom's action didn't feel excess. The whole environment there was like crazy town even before he came in and sat down there."

For those wondering, Cruise and Holmes first sparked romance rumors when they were clicked by the paps while on a Europe vacation together in 2005. The pair got engaged during the same year. In 2006, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Suri Cruise. Within the same year, they tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at the Odescalchi Castle in Italy. They pulled the plug on their marriage in 2012. As per People magazine, Holmes’s attorney Jonathan Wolfe stated to confirm the news of their split, “This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family. Katie’s primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter’s best interest.” On the other hand, Cruise's rep shared, “Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. Please allow them their privacy."