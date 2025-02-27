Tom Cruise gets angry at journalist for asking about Nicole Kidman in bizarre interview moment

"Listen, here's the thing, Peter. You're stepping over the line; you know you are," an angry Tom Cruise said during the interview.

For most of his career, Tom Cruise has carefully maintained his composed and charismatic public image. However, he still can't escape the occasional roadblocks that have, in some ways, tainted his legacy—one of which is his association with the Church of Scientology. Reportedly, it also played a significant role in the dissolution of his marriage to Nicole Kidman. Although both moved on with their lives, fans' curiosity about their past relationship persisted. During this period, Cruise, seemingly frustrated by the ongoing scrutiny, had a tense exchange during an interview—one so intense that he is reportedly still holding a grudge.

Tom Cruise attends the 'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One' New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

In 2005, Peter Overton, host of '60 Minutes Australia,' interviewed Cruise, discussing his views on Scientology and his divorce from Kidman, as per Ladbible. Before the interview, Overton was reportedly required to attend a four-hour crash course on Scientology. During their exchange, he asked, "Do you feel discriminated against when people say, 'This is what Scientology is.' That you're a bunch on the lunatic fringe?" Cruise simply responded, "Peter." To which Overton replied, "Tom." Cruise replied. "No one's ever said that to me."

The conversation then shifted to Kidman, with Overton asking whether she was the love of Cruise’s life and whether he wanted her to remarry. Cruise pushed back, saying, "Listen, here's the thing, Peter. You're stepping over the line; you know you are." When Overton defended his question, Cruise interrupted, repeating, "Peter, Peter." He then firmly told the journalist, "You want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know. Don't say what other people… this is a conversation I'm having with you right now. So I'm just telling you right now, put your manners back in." Overton later asked, "Do you think I was out of line?" to which Cruise replied, "Yes, absolutely."

While the awkward interview took place in 2005, Cruise clearly hasn’t forgotten it, as rumors suggest he banned Overton from the premiere of 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.' Overton addressed the rumors of being banned from the event, confirming that he "didn’t get an invite." Speaking on Nova Sydney’s breakfast radio program, "Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie," he said, "I wouldn't have a clue," when asked if he was deliberately excluded. He added, "No, we did't get an invite, but I also had another thing to do—the 6 o'clock news," referencing his role as Nine’s nightly news anchor, as per Variety.

In 2023, Overton also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Cruise in the 18 years since their tense interview in 2005. However, he emphasized that he still respects Cruise’s work, saying he continues to admire "what he has achieved for cinema” from afar. Overton acknowledged that his 2005 interview with Cruise resurfaces occasionally but maintained, "I like Tom." He praised Cruise’s work, saying, "It’s amazing what he’s done with Top Gun: Maverick. I’ve seen that a couple of times. Mission: Impossible, I can’t wait to see."