Timothee Chalamet shares an interesting story about the 'smelliest' actor he’s worked with previously

Lately, Timothée Chalamet has been busy promoting his upcoming movie 'A Complete Unknown.' Not long ago, Chalamet arrived in the United Kingdom for a couple of interviews for his new film. During his recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Chalamet spoke about playing the character of Bob Dylan in the movie. Chalamet also talked about his past acting experiences. In one segment of the interview where kids ask funny questions to the celebrities, Chalamet and his fellow co-star Edward Norton were asked to reveal the name of the 'smelliest' actor they had worked with in the past. Norton instantly took Chalamet's name and said, “Let’s just say Timothée went full method on Bob Dylan."

On the other hand, the 'Call Me By Your Name' took his sweet time before answering the question. Chalamet didn't reveal the name of the 'smelliest actor' he has previously worked with but he dropped subtle hints. “I’m not gonna say any names ‘cause, you know, that would just be mean. But I did work on a Western years ago, and somebody was — quote, unquote — ‘in character’ the whole time, and, uh, it was something," he said, according to Unilad. Chalamet further added, “They just weren’t washing. And the nails.” Soon after, Norton shared a few guesses and mentioned the name of Casey Affleck who starred alongside Chalamet in the 2014 blockbuster movie 'Interstellar.' For the unversed, Christopher Nolan's film 'Interstellar' is not a Western movie.

Then, Chalamet clearly mentioned that he wasn't talking about his 'Interstellar' co-star Affleck. "It wasn't Casey Affleck," he clarified. During the same interview, Chalamet briefly talked about the actor with the smell and shared, "I was there for two months, they were really committed." Later on, Chalamet disclosed that the smelliest actor's partner didn't care a little bit about the stench. “The gentleman’s wife came to visit on set. They were clearly in love and she didn't care about the smell at all," Chalamet said, as per Times of India.

Chalamet didn't reveal any descriptive details, stating he didn't want to unveil the real identity of the actor. At the time of writing, Chalamet has very limited experience in the Western genre. Chalamet previously starred in the 2017 Scott Cooper film 'Hostiles' alongside Christian Bale and Jesse Plemmons. Now, all the fans of Chalamet working hard to solve this mystery. Many internet users shared their guesses on X. One person wrote, "Idk why you’d ask a question and then make it impossible to respond but the movie is Hostiles so the answer is Christian Bale." Another one said, "99.9% sure it was Rory Cochrane, and frankly his performance is astounding." Calling out the method actors, one internet user wrote, "It's 100% Christian Bale in Hostiles. God, I can't stand method actors, they're just so disrespectful to their costars smh..."

For the unversed, let us share with you, 'Hostiles' is a Western drama that revolves around the life of a US Army cavalry officer named Captain Joseph J. Blocker (played by Christian Bale) whose primary goal is to escort a Cheyenne war chief and his family back to Montana. At the time of its release, the movie garnered good feedback from the critics but it failed to perform at the box office. If you are keen to watch 'Hostiles', you can simply catch it on Amazon Prime Video.