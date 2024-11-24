'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' Review: Lifetime's holiday flick is worthy sequel to 2022 smash hit

Lifetime's 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' narrates the new chapter in Brenner brothers

Contain spoilers for 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy'

Packed with holiday cheers, Hallmark's 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' celebrates love and family dynamics in grand fashion. I'm pretty sure the avid fans of Hallmark are aware that the latest movie is the sequel to 2022 titled 'Three Wise Men and a Boy,' reuniting the original cast. While the predecessor had the protagonist taking care of the baby, the sequel takes things to the next level, as now the baby has grown up and is being raised by the trio who have transitioned into father figures.

However, with great position comes great responsibility, as being a father is not an easy job, and the trio lands in the hot waters of parenting. With the right amount of humor and heart, 'Three Wiser Men' stands out for its core theme of celebrating family dynamics.

Brenner Brothers makes a dashing comeback with 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy'

Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Miles Marthaller in a still from 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' (Hallmark)

The plotline of 'Three Wise Men and A Boy' takes off from its predecessor, 'Three Wise Men and A Baby.' The sequel follows the Brenner brothers Luke (Andrew Walker), Taylor (Tyler Hines), and Stephan (Paul Campbell), now taking care of the grown-up Thomas (Miles Marthaller). All things come crashing down when the trio accidentally sabotages Thomas’s school Christmas pageant and is forced to take charge of the celebration. As the story develops, the brothers not only have to take care of the big event but also have to mend issues in their personal lives. The screenplay of the film, like its predecessor, offers a humorous ride while also shedding light on the brothers' struggles.

With a touch of holiday vibes, it excels in blending emotional moments with slapstick humor that will leave you laughing hard. Another thing that stood out for me is how the events in the movie reflect the personal development of the characters. Like, the rebuilding of the pageant mirrors the strong bond of the brothers and how they have outgrown their old selves. While the first movie aptly focused on the struggle of taking care of a baby, the sequel branches out with a new narrative focusing on themes of love, family, parenting, and Christmas, and if you watch the movie, you will realize that all these themes have been beautifully captured in the movie.

Stellar ensemble elevates 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy'

A still from 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' (Hallmark)

The highlight of 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' is, of course, the brotherly chemistry between Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hines as the Brenner brothers. Their camaraderie feels raw and authentic, mirroring the bond of real-life siblings, and indeed serves as the backbone of the franchise. Campbell shines as the anxious Stephan, as his comedic timing makes his career woes even more relatable and sometimes hilarious. Walker, as Luke captures the exhaustion and determination of a single father juggling work and parenthood, and his scenes with Thomas can be termed as one of the best scenes in the whole movie.

Mirroring the characteristics of an unworried sibling, Hynes lends charm and humor to Taylor and also delivers a remarkable performance. Not only that, Margaret Colin also makes a lovely comeback as the trio's mother. With her natural performance and great screen presence, Colin has outperformed everyone. In the end, 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' is an admirable sequel to the 2022 movie and offers pleasant humor. If you are looking for something fun and cozy, 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' should be on your watch list.

'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' trailer



