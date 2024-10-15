A-list duo all set to belt out songs from music icon in upcoming musical 'Song Sung Blue'

'Song Sung Blue' produced by Focus Features, began production on Monday, October 14, and has gained attention for its unique premise and all-star cast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Exciting news for musical film lovers, Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are set to star as a married couple who create a Neil Diamond tribute band in Craig Brewer’s upcoming musical drama 'Song Sung Blue'. The film, produced by Focus Features and Davis Entertainment, began production on October 14.

'Song Sung Blue' inspired by Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name, tells the true story of Milwaukee couple Mike and Claire Sardina—struggling musicians who rose to local fame as the duo 'Lightning & Thunder'. The film also takes its title from Neil Diamond's hit song from 1972.

Who stars in 'Song Sung Blue'?

Hugh Jackman will be playing the lead role in 'Song Sung Blue' (Getty Images)

Jackman, celebrated for his impressive acting and singing range, teams up with Hudson, who has recently signed a record deal, to bring the Sardinas's story to life. Joining them in this musical drama are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, and a talented supporting cast that includes Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Jackman is no stranger to musicals, having garnered critical acclaim for his performances in 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Misérables', along with his Tony Award-winning role in 'The Boy from Oz'. Meanwhile, Hudson is making waves in the music scene with her debut album 'Glorious' after signing with Virgin Records. Known for her iconic role in 'Almost Famous', Hudson now proves her chops as a musician, delivering a performance as Claire Sardina that blends both her acting and singing talents.

What does 'Song Sung Blue' mean for Focus Features' future slate?

Kate Hudson to play the role of Claire Sardina in 'Song Sung Blue' (Getty Images)

'Song Sung Blue' is a notable addition to Focus Features’s slate, joining highly anticipated films like Pharrell Williams's LEGO biopic 'Piece by Piece', Robert Eggers's 'Nosferatu', and Edward Berger’s thriller 'Conclave'. While Jackman and Hudson's duo is quite unexpected, 'Song Sung Blue' is definitely a movie we're looking forward to!

'Song Sung Blue' trailer

The official trailer for the film has not been released yet since the shooting has just begun, but we will keep you updated as soon as one drops!