The world's richest actor is worth $3 billion and surprisingly, not many know about her

People think the billionaire's wife gets all her cash and wealth from him, but that's far from true.

When you think of the wealthiest stars in Hollywood, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts probably all come to mind. The actual wealthiest actor in the industry remains largely unknown to the general public, however, yet still manages to have attained an astonishing fortune of $3 billion. The journey to becoming the world's richest actor was rather humble for Jami Gertz. Young Gertz found her passion for acting when she was in the fifth grade, playing the role of Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz.' This early spark led her to participate in a talent search sponsored by television writer Norman Lear, which got her her first major film role in 'Endless Love' released in 1981.

A Diverse Acting Portfolio

During her career, Gertz has compiled quite an impressive list of credits for film and television. She was noticed in cult classics such as 'The Lost Boys' and 'Sixteen Candles,' but also performed strongly in blockbusters like 'Twister.' Her work in television didn't lag either and included guest appearances in various popular shows: 'Seinfeld,' 'Modern Family,' and recently in 'This is Us.'

While people seem to think that the wife of billionaire Tony Ressler gets all of her cash and wealth from being with him, this could not be further from the case. "Everyone thinks I married a rich guy," Gertz said to The Hollywood Reporter candidly. "But I made more money — way more money — than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him."

The Business of Sports

This wealthy couple extended their financial empire through numerous smart commercial activities, especially in sports areas. In 2015, Gertz and his wife Ressler bought—along with the ownership group, which included Grant Hill and Atlanta's Sarah Blakely—the Atlanta Hawks basketball franchise. The purchase came very suddenly—as Gertz remembered: "It kind of happened within four days, and we became the new ownership of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team."

I was today years old knowing that the actress, who played Erica, the phone sex woman on Seinfeld (Jami Gertz), is part owner of the Atlanta Hawks. pic.twitter.com/h7iT3a4Eq6 — Jason Shetler (@Jason_Shetler) December 22, 2024

Gertz and Ressler have also not lost sight of the need to give back despite the enormity of their fortune. In 2012, they ranked as Hollywood's biggest celebrity donors for having donated $10 million to their foundation, the 'Ressler-Gertz Foundation'. Most of their philanthropy involves the funding of arts, education, health, and Jewish organizations.

Beyond Hollywood

While Gertz's acting career has been on the back burner of late, her business acumen has truly taken off into orbit. Along with her husband, she has managed assets totaling about $125 billion through 'Ares Management,' one of the most successful asset management companies in the world, as per LADbible. The couple also holds a minority ownership stake in the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, further diversifying their sports portfolio.

Unlike most Hollywood celebrities out there who are seeking the spotlight, Gertz has kept relatively low-key despite her whopping net worth. Her most recent on-screen appearance came in the 2022 Prime Video romantic comedy 'I Want You Back,' in which it's clear she hasn't hung up on acting; she simply chooses to be very discerning.

Actress Jami Gertz portrait session, March 6, 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha)

But through smart investments, successful business ventures, and a consistent acting career, Gertz has amassed a fortune through the years, quiet as it were, rivaling and surpassing the wealth of most of her more famous contemporaries. Her story is just proof that sometimes the most successful people in Hollywood aren't necessarily those in the headlines every day.