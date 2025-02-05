'The Voice' viewers call out Gwen Stefani for how she handled a ‘terrified’ tiny kitten on live TV

Stefani is mostly loved by fans and contestants. But, the singer once upset viewers when she mishandled a tiny kitten on the show.

As 1NBC's 'The Voice' Season 26 aired last year, Gwen Stefani found herself at the center of a controversy that had nothing to do with her team's performance, but rather a kitten. Known for her stage presence, Stefani is mostly loved by fans and contestants. However, on one occasion the 'No Doubt' singer upset fans when she mishandled a tiny kitten during the show.

During the blind auditions, Stefani made a bold move to win over 15-year-old contestant Sydney Sterlace. She introduced a tiny kitten as part of her pitch, as per Express US. This however upset viewers who slammed Stefani as the kitten looked terrified. Sydney, who performed her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License,' had successfully wowed the judges, including Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Stefani. That's when Stefani stepped away from her seat. "You know, Sydney...I had this little thing happen to me," she remarked when she returned.

"This little creature came up to my porch and was like barely alive and I was like, 'I love you, you're my new cat,' but I don't have a name!" the singer shared. She added, "Then I thought maybe I can name it Sydney. This cat's name is Sydney!" Recognizing Stefani's luring tactics, Snoop quipped, "Illegal use of an animal." When Sydney ultimately chose Stefani as her coach, the singer excitedly hugged her with the kitten in hand.

While the tactic worked on Sydney, fans were left unimpressed. On Reddit, a netizen penned, "I am a cat owner and I thought it was a bit abusive. I felt for the poor little thing being around all that noise and lights. And the idea that she basically used it as a prop was not cool. I thought she was better than that." Another chimed, "My feelings exactly. Gwen did not treat that kitten like a living creature. Awful."

In a similar vein, a comment also read, "I felt uncomfortable watching that! The cat would have been terrified by the lights and sounds, and being carried around all over the place. Not cute. Not funny. Cruel in my opinion." In agreement, another slammed, "Yes it made me so MAD how high up she held it in the air without supporting the little guy. Meanwhile, one quipped, "I love Gwen Stefani but this was giving off 'Cruella de Vil with her Dalmatians' vibes."

Stefani previously also irked netizens with her cultural appropriation comments during an interview with Allure magazine. Stefani had declared, "My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it." Despite being Italian American, Stefani cited her father's work trips to Japan and the cultural exposure she received growing up as proof of her being Japanese. "That was my Japanese influence...a culture so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic," she explained, recalling stories of "performers cosplaying as Elvis and stylish women with colorful hair."