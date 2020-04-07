'The Voice' Season 18: Thunderstorm and Cedrice take on Rihanna's 'Stay' and thanks to a steal they both do

John Legend and Ella Mai are ready to coach Thunderstorm Artis and Cedrice next.

Thunderstorm got a four-chair turn with his unique rendition of 'Blackbird', while Cedrice got a four-chair turn with her sultry version of 'Fever'. With such firepower, you know this a battle between Thunderstorm and Cedrice is probably one of the toughest battles in the history of the show.

"Why would you put Cedrice and Thunderstorm together?! Do you have a steal...don't think so. So congratulations @blakeshelton for winning the voice," tweeted one fan, highlighting Blake Shelton has a steal left.

Another fan said, "Currently waiting for the cedrice vs thunderstorm battle so i can cry when one of my favs go home!!" while one asked "Cedrice and Thunderstorm! Way to make it hard on America and yourself, John!"

Others were upset with John, stating "You got me messed up dude! Why would you put them together? I'm done @johnlegend"

Cedrice's voice is extremely smooth and she articulates beautifully, making her an amazing storyteller while Thunderstorm has both clarity and power.Mai said they need more dynamics to their performance and John added they should use whispers to communicate vulnerability. The song they were singing, Rihanna's 'Stay', is about longing for someone, so it required the two singers to channel some powerful emotions if they want to really stand out.

Mai and John also give the young singers some advice, once again telling them to stay true to themselves and not to take no for an answer. John said people fall in love with an artist with a story to tell, one who has a unique approach to life.

"@johnlegend how can you choose between these two? @Thunder_artis is perfection and @cedricemusic is sultry and smooth. @blakeshelton is gonna get a gem of a steal," said one fan, predicting what's about to happen.

Nick Jonas and Blake chose Thunderstorm, while Kelly Clarkson picked Cedrice. John said they both took all the advice they received and delivered an amazing performance but he ultimately chose Thunderstorm, saying he was too special of a vocalist to let go of at this point.

"Waited for this steal Blake huh???" asks one fan. That's right. Blake stole Cedrice, much to the absolute joy of every other coach. No one wanted her to leave, so her getting to stay on is a joy for viewers and coaches alike.

