'The Regina Smith Story': Lifetime delves into Dallas’s most terrifying murder spree that still shocks

Karrueche Tran plays a dedicated cop in Lifetime's 'Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story'

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Lifetime's 'Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story', Karrueche Tran takes on the lead role to play real life hero, Regina Smith. The story takes inspiration from a chilling case from the 90s where a man targeted sex workers and removed their eyeballs with precision.

"As a rookie, Regina and her partner Eddie (Blair Penner) stumble upon the first victim of what would be many murders of female prostitutes by the notorious serial killer, Charles Albright (Ted Cole) whom the media dubbed "The Eyeball Killer"," reads the official synopsis for 'Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story'.

Who is Regina Smith?

Regina Smith is a former Rookie Police officer who worked with the Dallas Police Department. She gained fame in the department when she nabbed the man who went on a killing rampage brutally targeting the prostitutes in the Oak Cliff area.

The horrors began when 33-year-old Mary Pratt was found dead on a road in South Dallas. The case was tricky as there were no fingerprints or forensic evidence. The autopsy report revealed that both her eyeballs had been removed with surgical precision, as per A&E. Two months later, Susan Peterson’s body was discovered. She was a 27-year-old sex worker and was killed in same pattern as Pratt. It was followed by Shirley Williams's murder. A serial killer was on the loose and Dallas police needed to take immediate action.

Regina Smith found herself immersed in a complex and dangerous investigation that tested her resolve in a male-dominated field. Her dedication and keen instincts helped uncover overlooked evidence that led her down a path filled with unimaginable horror. With the help of her department, she nabbed Charles Albright, a 57-year-old man, whom the media termed as "Eyeball Killer".

Where is Regina Smith now?

After working in the police department for over two decades, she is now enjoying her retirement phase. Her deeper insight about the case helped make a chilling true crime series for Lifetime.

"I wanted to give the families closure. Their daughters were killed in such a vicious manner. I tried my best throughout my career to find the evidence…to find the eyeballs," she says in a candid chat with A&E.

"After I retired, I tried to reach Albright to see if he would reveal [where the eyeballs were]. By that time, he was already in the hospice part of the prison. Although he had agreed to see me, people could not visit him in the prison’s hospital. I wanted to ask him, ‘Why did you do it? What did you do with those girls’ eyes?’ We will never know because he took that secret to his grave," she added. Albright died in prison in 2022.

How to stream 'Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story'?

'Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story' features Karrueche Tran, Blair Penner and Ted Cole in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, November 9, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. It will be available for streaming from next day onwards.

