The real reason why Dog the Bounty Hunter’s sons quit the show is every household story

Their exit in 2012 was as dramatic as any takedown featured on the show, leaving fans questioning what really happened to fracture the tight-knit bond.

Duane Chapman’s reality series ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ captivated many, but behind the high-octane fugitive chases was a family drama that led to the explosive departure of his sons, Duane Lee Chapman II and Leland Blane Chapman. Their exit in 2012 was as dramatic as any takedown featured on the show, leaving fans questioning what really happened to fracture the tight-knit bond that had been a hallmark of the series. The fallout began at the Chapman family’s bail bond business, which served as the backdrop for the reality show. Tensions arose when Chapman’s late wife, Beth Chapman, took issue with Duane Lee’s handling of business affairs.

Beth expressed her agitation during an episode, stating, "That is the trouble with working with your family because sometimes they take liberties. I'm just hoping I can get my work done today without big drama." Drama, however, was unavoidable. A heated argument between Beth and Duane Lee erupted, nudged the latter to exclaim, "If you want me fired, then you have to fire me, Beth." Leland, seemingly siding with his brother, followed suit, declaring, "I quit too.” As both brothers stormed out, Beth defiantly shot back, "It’s not on me, Leland. Call your dad! Call your dad!" as reported by The Sun.

The clash, which aired in March 2012, marked the beginning of the end of the brothers’ involvement in the show. By January of that year, Duane Lee and Leland had confirmed their departure, and the family feud became a major talking point among fans. Leland, known for his expertise in capturing fugitives chose to focus on his own ventures. He launched Kama’aina Bail Bonds in Hawaii and continued managing his father’s business, Da Kine Bail Bonds. In 2015, Leland moved to Alabama with his wife, Jamie P. Chapman, whom he married in 2016, and remained active as a bail agent. Leland’s personal website read, "The true REALITY is the fact that he feels it's time to move on, do his own thing, and continue carving out the Legacy of Leland Chapman," as reported by Nicki Swift.

Duane Lee, on the other hand, opted for a quieter life, stepping away from the limelight. He relocated to Florida, where he reportedly works as a financial advisor. Back then, the Chapman family issued a statement, "This has been a great ride for eight seasons and we would not be where we are today but for our loyal and dedicated fans...You can't keep a good Dog down."

Duane 'Dog' Chapman walks on September 1, 2008 in Malibu, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jean Baptiste Lacroix)

The Chapman family’s public and private struggles reflect a complex web of emotions, loyalties, and heartbreaks. Leland did eventually reconcile with his father and Beth, joining the family after her tragic passing in 2019 from cancer. During an interview, Leland spoke warmly of his stepmother, sharing that the family had 'mended that gap.'