'The Piano Lesson' Ending Explained: Horror-infused conclusion makes for a perfect ending

Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' concludes with a satisfactory ending

Contains spoilers for 'The Piano Lesson'

Based on playwright August Wilson's award-winning play, Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' serves as a great reminder of the dark phase of American history. Helmed by Malcolm Washington, the drama horror movie is set against the backdrop of 1936 Pittsburgh, where the world is facing the aftermath of the Great Depression and the Charles family has their demons to settle.

At the core of the narrative is a family heirloom, a piano that has been passed down for generations, but Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) wants to sell it. However, Berniece Charles (Danielle Deadwyler) is not amused by the prospect. As their conflicts take center stage, the family is left speechless upon the realization that the piano has a spirit attached to it.

Boy Willie and Berniece Charles clash over piano sale in 'The Piano Lesson'

Samuel L Jackson, David Lee, Michael Potts, John David Washington, and Ray Fisher in a still from 'The Piano Lesson' (Netflix/@davidlee)

Both Willie and Berniece are involved in a heated exchange of words. Willie is hell-bent on selling the piano, but Berniece is not on board with the idea. The piano engraved with the faces of their ancestors has a special place in Berniece's heart. As Willie continues to make his arguments, Lymon (Ray Fisher) emerges and tries to talk to Berniece, but she feigns ignorance. Soon, Willie and Lymon start moving the piano to sell, but drunkard Wining Boy Charles (Michael Potts) enters.

The man breaks the tension and sits down to play a song, shielding the piano from Willie. Suddenly a knock at the door follows, and pastor Avery Brown (Corey Hawkins) enters to bless the piano. As Brown starts to perform exorcism, lights start to flicker. However, Willie is not in the mood for the drama, as he instructs Brown to ask the ghost to leave and soon starts his own exorcism while taunting James Sutter's (Jay Peterson) spirit.

Who saves Boy Willie Charles in 'The Piano Lesson'

John David Washington in a still from 'The Piano Lesson' (Netflix)

Soon things take a grim turn when Willie charges up the stairs. As Brown continues his exorcism, the light bulbs start to flicker aggressively. Soon an unseen force drives Willie back and throws him on the stairs. He tries his best to stand against the unseen entity and soon engages with it in a life-and-death struggle. Thinking quickly, Berniece realizes she has a glimmer of hope and she starts playing the piano. The whole house undergoes a frenzy with things shaking violently.

Berniece starts pressing the piano keys with powerful chants of, 'I want you to help me,' while naming her ancestors. Soon the ancestors do appear and get rid of Stutter, saving Willie. In the next scene, Willie is seen embracing Berniece with the prospect of not selling the piano. The movie concludes with Berniece playing the piano happily with her daughter.

'The Piano Lesson' trailer