The murder of Katelyn Markham: The true story of a troubled investigation to hunt down her killer

New season of ‘Dateline NBC’ explores the disappearance of a vibrant college art student named Katelyn Markham

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In an eerily strange case that took Ohio by storm, the disappearance of a vibrant college art student named Katelyn Markham has now become a frightening tale of murder and betrayal. She disappeared in August 2011, and family and friends have worried about trying to find her ever since. Now, years later, remains are found that have led investigators to unravel a bizarre web of deception.

At the center of this tragic story is Katelyn's fiancé, John Carter, whose actions would finally unveil a deadly plan that changed the course for so many lives. Below, we delve into the haunting details of Katelyn's case, the investigation that followed, and its heart-wrenching impact on her family, which will be featured on Dateline NBC's new season.

Who was Katelyn Markham?

Katelyn Markham was an Ohio art student whose disappearance received media attention in August 2011. She loved art and was attending the Art Institute of Ohio in Cincinnati, studying graphic design. Katelyn was also an associate at her school, which means she had a vested interest in her education and career path.

Her disappearance drew headlines when she disappeared from her Fairfield, Ohio home. Her fiancé, John Carter, called her in as missing on August 14, 2011, claiming he had seen her that day and said they had discussed their plans to relocate to Colorado. Authorities did not initially suspect foul play in her disappearance.

It would be a tragic end to the story of Katelyn, whose skeletal remains were discovered in 2013 in a wooded area near Cedar Grove, Indiana, about 20 miles away from her apartment. The investigation that followed showed she died from a homicide, though medical examiners could not establish the exact cause.

Katelyn’s skeletal remains were discovered in 2013 near Cedar Grove, Indiana (@oxygen)

How did Katelyn Markham go missing?

Katelyn Markham disappeared on August 14, 2011, from her home in Fairfield, Ohio. Her fiancé, John Carter, was the last one to have seen her and called police when she went missing. He related that on the day of her disappearance, he and Katelyn discussed their plans of moving to Colorado, but when she had not returned home, he called the concerned police.



In his 911 call, Carter spoke in urgent tones regarding Katelyn's situation, mentioning that he knew the police usually wait 24 hours to report a person missing but insisted he can't find her anywhere. He said at the time he had a "gut feeling" she was still alive.



Initially, police did not believe that foul play was suspected in her disappearance and began searching for her with no immediate leads. Friends and family members also initiated circulating the word in hopes of gathering information about where Katelyn was.

As time went by without the slightest sighting of Katelyn, the pressure mounted in the investigation. In 2013, her remains were found in a wooded area near Cedar Grove, Indiana, about 20 miles from her home, with a ruling of homicide, though the cause of death was undetermined.

Katelyn Markham disappeared on August 14, 2011 (@cbs)

Authorities struggled to find Katelyn Markham’s murderer after finding skeleton remains

John Carter, an ex-fiancé of Katelyn, was very early an object of interest in the investigation since he was the last one reported to have seen her alive and even had filed a missing complaint. However, concrete evidence at that time barred any immediate charges from being pressed.



Investigators revisited the case multiple times over the years, following leads and interviewing witnesses but coming up empty due to a lack of physical evidence and credible testimony.

Developments, after years of uncertainty, in 2023 resulted in a Butler County Grand Jury indicting

John Carter on two counts of murder in connection with Katelyn's death-a pivotal moment in an unsolved case for many years and just one more reminder of how difficult cases can be when law enforcement is facing a lack of crucial evidence, and the element of time is present.

John Carter n ex-fiancé of Katelyn, was very early an object of interest in the investigation (@fox19)

How did the police find John Carter guilty of Katelyn Markham’s murder?

After a decade-plus investigation into the murder of Katelyn Markham, an indictment was finally made against John Carter. An art student who had been missing since August 2011, Katelyn was last seen by her fiancé, Carter. The authorities did not feel initially that foul play was involved, and he reported her missing, saying he felt she was still alive. While investigators ruled her death a homicide, they could not determine the cause, which deprived them of critical evidence.



Periodically over the years, law enforcement would reopen the case in search of any new lead or re-evaluation of evidence that might have been collecting dust. That helped keep the case alive. Investigators probably compiled circumstantial evidence on Carter, including discrepancies in his statements. A Butler County Grand Jury reviewed the evidence presented in March of 2023 and indicted him on two counts of murder. This was a formal charge against him after many years of being a person of interest.

Katelyn's family welcomed news of his indictment, hopeful that finally, after such a long period of time, justice may be served. While the exact evidence regarding his indictment has not been revealed, it was only through some circumstantial evidence, witness statements, and due investigation that he was held accountable for court purposes in the murder case of Katelyn.

Katelyn Markham was an Ohio art student (@cbs)

Katelyn Markham’s father reveals he wants John Carter to ‘feel the pain’ after killing his daughter

The father of Katelyn Markham, Dave Markham, has been highly vocal in the hope for justice in his daughter's murder. On the day of sentencing for John Carter, the former fiancé convicted of murdering Katelyn, Dave gave his emotional statement to the court. He spoke to the sadness and heartbreak his family has suffered since Katelyn vanished more than a decade ago.

Dave explained in his statement, "Not a day goes by that I don't think of Katelyn," where he explained the void she has left behind. He asked the judge with passion to sentence Carter to the maximum possible so at least he understands the pain the family went through with the passing of Katelyn. Let him feel the pain that many of us have endured for the past 13 years," said Dave, meaning that the sentence meted out to Carter should reflect the anguish and suffering his family has lived with since Katelyn was lost.

John Carter was accused of killing Katelyn (@cbs)

John Carter was only sentenced to 36 months in prison for death of Katelyn Markham

John Carter was sentenced to 36 months in prison for the murder of Katelyn Markham, despite the serious nature of the crime. This relatively short sentence raised many eyebrows, especially considering that Katelyn had vanished in 2011, and her remains were found in 2013.

In this case, while Carter was indicted on two counts of murder, he may have accepted a plea deal that reduced his sentence in exchange for a guilty plea or cooperation with authorities. This is a common practice in the judicial system, where defendants might receive lighter sentences to provide information that could help in other investigations or to spare the victims' families the trauma of a lengthy trial.

Katelyn's family expressed frustration with the sentence, feeling it did not adequately reflect the gravity of her death and the loss they endured over the years. They had waited more than a decade for justice, only to see Carter receive what many believed was a lenient punishment.