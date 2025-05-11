‘The Masked Singer’ contestant Raccoon reveals why he's in love with this judge: 'I can beat up...'

Raccoon shared why he admired the judge McCarthy after his elimination from 'The Masked Singer' season 5

Raccoon, who lasted only three episodes on 'The Masked Singer' season 5, gave the audience and the judges a big surprise as he unmasked to reveal his true identity. Where all the judges, including Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger, had wild guesses going from Sylvester Stallone to Danny DeVito, no one expected that, under a furry costume, would be a veteran action hero, Danny Trejo. Beyond the big surprise of the identity reveal, there came another surprise. Before his exit from the show, the 76-year-old declared that he had special admiration for Judge McCarthy.

According to Metro UK, after his last performance, Trejo told McCarthy, "I have to say, Jenny, I am helping raise two autistic kids, and I love the work that you do, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart." Following his elimination, Trejo was interviewed by TheWrap, where the actor once again didn't shy away from admiring McCarthy. He shared, "Jenny McCarthy is an advocate for at-risk children, and I work with at-risk children,” the actor said.

“So anytime a celebrity gets involved in something, it puts a light on it. It’s sad, but that’s the only way that we can get people aware of what is going on. The Los Angeles city schools are falling short in dealing with special needs children, and people like Jenny McCarthy can put a light on it. We love her.” Then he added, jokingly, “And it’s OK, because I can beat up her husband."

Trejo also shared that he values the experience he had on the show and how it allowed him to go “berserk” on the set. “I don’t think I’ve ever had that much fun, just outright being crazy,” he said. “Because on a movie set, there’s a certain etiquette. You can’t go berserk. You can, but you won’t last long. But [on the show] it’s like, it didn’t matter what I did; nobody cared.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor who has amassed over 250 films is also active in doing charity work. He supports children with autism and helps increase their awareness, besides being involved in animal rescue, among other causes. The 76-year-old actor shared, "I work with autistic kids. I raised two of them. I've got one who just applied for colleges around the country and got accepted to five of them. So now we're trying to pick which one he's going to go to. And I'm just so proud of him."

Danny Trejo speaks onstage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Michael Kovac)

He also thought the Danny DeVito guess was funny. "DeVito works for the character; that would work with the Raccoon, I guess? I don't know. But [they guessed] everybody I worked with, everybody. So funny. I was in a movie with Joe Pesci, and we're like buds. And Jon Voight, I did my first film with him. And Sylvester Stallone, I worked with. They just kept going on. But it was just so much fun," he told the aforementioned outlet. His only advice after leaving the show was, "Just go crazy. It's like, whatever your expectations of yourself are, forget 'em." He added, "I loved doing it. I think that's one of the most fun times I've ever had in my career. It was just great."