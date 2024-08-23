'The Killer' Ending Explained: Is Zee alive? Assassin's life hangs in balance

Peacock's 'The Killer' follows the life of Zee, who gets entangled in professional commitments and moral dilemma

Contains spoilers for 'The Killer'

PARIS, FRANCE: One thing Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel) learns the hard way in Peacock's latest action-flick 'The Killer' is that your professional commitments and moral dilemmas can never go hand in hand, no matter if you are an ordinary office worker or a trained assassin. Zee, a professional hitman, faces a moral quandary when she fails to kill Jenn (Diana Silvers), leading to unforeseen consequences.

Morals, however, have the tendency to make you feel bad and often cause you to question yourself. This is also the case with Zee, who even after killing a bunch of criminals ends up sparing Jenn, but in an unfortunate turn of events, the girl loses her sight. Zee takes things into her own hands even when her handler, Finn (Sam Worthington), turns against her. As the story continues, Sey (Omar Sy), a former police officer, decides to aid Zee in exposing a botched drug heist.

What happens to the van of drugs in 'The Killer'?

Omar Sy and Nathalie Emmanuel in 'The Killer' (@peacock)

The central mystery of the movie is the drugs that were stolen and this dreaded substance continues to make things worse for Zee and Sey.

Upon knowing that Jax (Grégory Montel) is working for Finn, Zee and Sey compel him to divulge the whereabouts of the vehicle loaded with heroin. Now, getting an address from Jax was not a big deal, as the man was shot and eventually told Sey and Zee the address of the drugs, which they promptly stole. Finn, on the other hand, kidnaps Jenn and uses her as leverage against Zee. However, Zee, exhibiting her intelligence, informs Finn that she has his drugs and demands Jenn's return.

A handoff is planned where Zee will trade a van full of narcotics for Jenn. In the next scene, Zee is seen lighting candles at a church, and Finn follows her. Both participate in some back and forth, with Finn demanding his drugs in exchange for Jenn. Eventually, the duo finds themselves in a hand combat, where Zee flees to rescue Jenn, and a stylized gunfight begins. As Finn goes to get his narcotics, Sey and Zee sabotage his plan by blowing up the van full of drugs, knowing how destructive these narcotics can be, leaving Finn furious.

What happens with Zee, Sey, and Jenn in 'The Killer'?

Diana Silvers in a still from 'The Killer' (@peacock)

In the end, a terrible gunfight breaks out inside the church where Zee is cornered by Finn, but a wounded Sey passes the gun to her. Taking the chance, Zee shoots Finn, killing him instantly. Later, Jenn also survives and miraculously regains some of her eyesight, implying that she may recover in the future.

In the next scene, Zee watches Jenn reunite with her mother and grins with satisfaction. Sey, on the other hand, declines the offer of a medal and instead requests that his seniors ensure that he does his job without any interference.

Later, Sey receives a call from Zee, who informs him that she is going away, and the two say their goodbyes. Zee, now without a handler, decides to leave contract killing behind and pursue a life free of violence.

'The Killer' trailer