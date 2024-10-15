The 'Grey's Anatomy' Hoax: How famous TV writer Elisabeth Finch conned Hollywood

Elisabeth Finch who worked as a writer on 'Grey's Anatomy' made fake claims about her medical history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Peacock's highly anticipated docu-series 'Anatomy of Lies' is on the way! The upcoming show will revolve around the rise and fall of Elisabeth Finch well-known for being a writer on ABC's popular medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Over the years, Elisabeth has penned down scripts for various shows including 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'True Blood'. In 2022, her life took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that she lied about her cancer diagnosis. Following her dismissal from the ABC show, Elisabeth has been maintaining a low profile in Florida. However, she has an account on Instagram but it is private at the moment so we cannot take a look at her social media activities.

'Anatomy of Lies' star Elisabeth Finch was blacklisted by Hollywood after cancer hoax

While having a chat with The Ankler in December 2022, the disgraced writer shared that she felt blacklisted by the industry after admitting to lying about her cancer diagnosis and medical history. "What I did was wrong. Not OK. F****d up. All the words," she told the media outlet.

While working as a writer on 'Grey's Anatomy', Elisabeth spoke about her medical experiences including a bone cancer diagnosis which served as the storyline for many episodes of the show. In the show, Dr Katherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen) was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Katherine fought against the disease and was able to live after a life-changing surgery. In addition to this, Elisabeth also alleged that she had an abortion while she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer. She also claimed she lost one of her kidneys and had to undergo knee replacement surgery. She also asserted that she was treated at a trauma facility for childhood abuse inflicted by her brother, who she said committed suicide in 2019.

'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch's ex-wife Jennifer Beyer discovered her lies

During her time in the facility, Elisabeth met a patient named Jennifer Beyer and the duo formed a strong connection. The pair tied the knot in 2020. Elisabeth helped Finch to raise her five kids. However, by 2022, their relationship began to fall apart.

While navigating their marital issues, Jennifer reached out to Shonda Rhimes, the creator and executive producer of 'Grey's Anatomy', and informed her that Elisabeth had created false narratives about her medical history. Soon after, Disney began investigating the case and Elisabeth was placed on administrative leave when she declined to share the details of her medical history. Eventually, Elizabeth resigned and she has not taken up any new projects since then.

"From that point on, I was cut off pretty quickly from everything. I slowly started to see people blocking me on Instagram and other social media. It was so universal that I don’t know if an email went out or everyone just got together and decided ‘no thank you,'" she shared.

'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch calls lying about her medical history 'the biggest mistake of my life'

Since the lying scandal, Elisabeth Finch has kept herself away from the limelight. On the other hand, her ex-wife Jennifer Beyer will be seen breaking her silence on the writer's past mistakes in the upcoming docu-series 'Anatomy of Lies'.

Despite everything, Elisabeth has expressed her deep regret for her false stories. "I told a lie when I was 34 years old and it was the biggest mistake of my life. It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me," she said.

'Anatomy of Lies' premieres on October 15, 2024, only on Peacock