Are ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko married? Here are all the details

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko met on ABC's dating show and have been strong since then

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, stars from Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette', have not yet tied the knot. The couple got engaged during the season finale and have since been enjoying their time together, focusing on their relationship and settling into life post-show. Although they won a trip to Greece during the 'Men Tell All' special, they decided to take their time planning their wedding.

Charity explained that they are waiting until 2025 to get married because they want to plan their wedding without feeling rushed. After their whirlwind experience on reality TV, they want to enjoy their engagement and ease back into normal life. Charity emphasized that they have started to plan and that they will have two ceremonies. The couple is currently living in New York City and enjoying their life together while preparing for their big day in 2025.

'The Bachelorette’ star Charity Lawson calls Dotun Olubeko her ‘safe place’

Charity Lawson often refers to her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, as her "safe place," highlighting the deep emotional connection they share. Their love story began on the show, where viewers watched them grow closer, ultimately leading to their engagement. Charity’s words show just how much Dotun means to her, not just as a partner but as someone who makes her feel secure and loved.

In a touching Valentine’s Day post, Charity expressed her love and gratitude for Dotun. She wrote about how being with him makes her feel "free" and called him her "safe space," "home," and "heart." "Living out my answered prayer - happy Valentine’s day to my earthside angel, being loved by you brings me all the feels. The greatest one is the feeling of being free. My safe space, my home, my heart. I love you," the post read.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko go on a date (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc/@dotunolubeko)

Charity Lawson impressed Dotun Olubeko's parents at first glance

When Charity Lawson met Dotun Olubeko's parents during her journey on 'The Bachelorette', she made a lasting impression on them. Dotun's parents, who flew in from Nigeria to surprise their son in Fresno, California, were eager to meet the woman who had captured their son's heart.

During their meeting, Dotun's mother was especially taken with Charity. She quickly warmed up to her and even said, "I adopted you already," showing how much she liked Charity from the start.

Dotun's brothers also spoke highly of him, telling Charity that Dotun is a "long-term guy" who has always been reliable and committed in his relationships. This further reassured Charity about Dotun's intentions and character.