Terrashroom on 'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy a very strange computer

Shark Tank's Terrashroom allows you to grow any type of mushroom in as little as 30 days with no expertise

AUSTIN, TEXAS: For many, mushrooms and the art of cultivating them have remained a mysterious enigma, with their secrets seemingly hidden beneath a damp piece of wood in a moss-covered forest. However, the goal of Terrashroom and its creator, Jared Steele, is to provide people with a dirt-free, hassle-free method for growing mushrooms at home.

Their innovative product is a clever, computer-powered mushroom grow chamber that takes care of everything. A nutritious crop of fungus will be ready in a week if one simply puts their mushroom cake inside, modifies the settings, and adds water. During his appearance on Season 16, Episode 4 of ABC's 'Shark Tank', Jared sparked interest among investors and received praise for his concept.

Shark Tank's Terrashroom is an Austin-based company (@ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is Terrashroom?

With its smart system that can be linked to a phone to receive commands or monitor status, the Austin-based company's market-ready Terrashroom model can produce a variety of mushrooms. A polycarbonate dome, which is translucent and lightweight, protects the mushroom from harm.

A time-lapse camera that is mounted records the fungi's whole life cycle. Blue oysters, lion's mane, reishi, pink oysters, or shiitake mushrooms are among the pre-inoculated mushroom cakes available to customers.

Additionally, they have the option to cultivate their own mushroom cultures and input relevant data into the system, which will then create the ideal conditions for the specific variety being grown.

Terrashroom is an automated mushroom cultivation computer (Instagram/terrashroom.io)

Who is the founder of Terrashroom?

In May 2022, Jared became the sole founder and CEO of Terrashroom. Before starting Terrashroom, Jared, who has a non-technical background with an emphasis on marketing, company management, and entrepreneurship, had tried to create an electrical innovation.

With a $28,000 federal funding award, he founded Pombox in 2019 to develop a timed smartphone lock box designed to reduce phone usage and encourage digital detox, helping users focus on more serious work. After two years of running the company alone without a technical or product co-founder, he decided to shut it down since he was severely burned out.

James Elliott, a recently graduated electrical engineer, responded to his Hail Mary Internet job posting for an electrical engineer. James took over as head of product after recognizing Jared's motivation.

Jared Steele would like to help you cultivate mushrooms with Terrashroom (@ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy Terrashroom?

Although there is currently a lengthy queue, orders for the Terrashroom can be placed on their website. The cost of a single mushroom growing chamber is $499; however, during a launch sale, it costs just $399. Additionally, a complimentary ready-to-grow mushroom cake is included. A HEPA Filter Pack for TS-01 (2 Pack) is available as an add-on for $24.99.

Terrashroom is an intelligent mushroom-growing chamber that enables anyone, anywhere, to grow any type of mushroom right in their home (Instagram/@terrashroom.io)

Where is Terrashroom now?

In March 2024, Terrashroom started a crowdsourcing effort and managed to raise $135K. With over 6,500 pre-orders to fulfill, Terrashroom began mass-producing in China in October 2024. On November 13, 2024, 130 units from their first mass-produced batch will arrive at their warehouse in Austin.

On December 15, 2024, 1040 units from the second batch will arrive. Additionally, the team is working on a new website design, and Jared personally updates clients on their website or YouTube channel once a week.

Terrashroom is the most convenient way to cultivate gorgeous, tasty organic mushrooms at home with little effort (Instagram/@terrashroom.io)

Who will steal the deal?

Given the business is quite early in its stage, Terrashroom may not get any deals from the Sharks. However, if Jared manages to put his charm on, he could get multiple offers from Sharks like Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban.

Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban may offer a deal to Terrashroom in 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 4 (@ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 4, airs on ABC on Friday, 8 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like NineteenTwenty, FYSH Foods, Moonies, and Terrashroom.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.