'Teen Mom' star Cheyenne Floyd is detailing her six-year-old daughter Ryder's encounter with racism! During an episode of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter', the 31-year-old reality TV personality revealed that her daughter Ryder faced an incident where she was called a racial slur. To deal with the entire situation, Cheyenne reached out to a close friend named Zaina at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant and told her about the whole incident. At that point, Cheyenne's husband Zach Davis, and Ryder's father Cory Wharton were on a guys' trip.

According to The Mirror US, Cheyenne narrated the full story to her pal Zaina while sipping a margarita and said, "The last day they were there, I took the kids to an indoor plaything, and then all of a sudden, I see Ryder come down. Ryder is sobbing. So it gets explained that basically, the boy called Ryder the n-word. And I'm like, 'Oh, f***’' and Ryder is distraught." Soon after, Zaina confessed that it was disheartening to see that the youngster had “first encounter of being on the side of getting a racist slur.” The MTV star revealed that she was "more upset" and disappointed in herself as she didn't react as she should have when her daughter told her what happened. “I was just so upset, and I think I was more upset because Ryder was looking at me like, you're not about to do anything? Even though I grew up in a very pro-black home, I feel like when the bold s**** happened, I got stuck. I didn't know how to even react,” she further added.

Then, Cheyenne wanted to educate herself more so that she could guide her little one. She asked her friend Zaina to help her find an organization that could provide some assistance to her. Later on, in the episode, she decides to meet with Cory to talk about her plans to guide their daughter Ryder. While having a chat with Cheyenne, Cory who is half white and half black recalled a childhood incident and said, “Daddy growing up didn't respond well to when I was called that. You know what I mean?"

On the other hand, race was often discussed among Cheyenne's family while she was growing up. However, things were pretty different in Cory's household. “In my house, it wasn't like that. I was raised by my white mother. We never talked about color. Even when these situations would arise and like I'd be getting racist phone calls and things like that...,” he explained. Cheyenne asked Cory if he talked to his mother about the racism he encountered. In his response, Cory shared that he would “keep it all in."

“I couldn't imagine the things that I've gone through and come home, and then I'm just sitting there, and it's like no one's talking about it. Or I don't have a place to talk about it and feel like I'm heard or understood. It's like you just had to deal with that by yourself," Cheyenne admitted. Soon after, she told Cory about Color of Change, a non-profit organization that teaches parents the correct way to talk about racial issues with their children.