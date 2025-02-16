Taylor Swift was left stunned after Ellen DeGeneres grilled her about 'jail time' in old interview

In 2014, the 'Love Story' singer confessed to two of her biggest fears, one of which involved serving jail time.

Taylor Swift once candidly admitted on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that she's afraid to serve jail time. In 2011 the seasoned comedian put Swift to the test when she grilled Swift with ridiculous questions during a mock interview. "I'm Taylor Swift and I'm bathing with blank," DeGeneres asked Swift to fill in the blank. "Nobody", the 'Fortnight' singer answered. "I'm Taylor Swift and I'm dating blank" "Nobody", Swift filled in again. "I'm Taylor Swift and my publicist told me blank", the comedian pressed. "My publicist told me not to answer any personal questions," the 'Cruel Summer' singer shot back. "Let's talk about your time in prison," DeGeneres then abruptly quizzed with an intense look. "I didn't go to prison," Swift replied, confused.

As per Us Weekly, in 2014, when the 'Love Story' singer returned to the show, she did comment on serving jail time again. Opening up about her biggest fears in life, Swift shared, "I'm scared of being framed.” She explained, “So many people [could] frame me...Look at me, I wouldn’t survive in jail.” As DeGeneres pointed out how irrational a fear it was, Swift stressed, “I think the dream and nightmare of being framed comes from — I could do nothing wrong, I could sit in my house with the cats all day and somehow there could be an article about me buying a house in a place I’ve never been or dating a guy I’ve never met. So, it’s like…then you take it a step further, and in a nightmare world it’s being framed for murder.”

Swift also revealed a second phobia—sea urchins, which she labeled as 'sea grenades.' "They're like a grenade. They're like-- they're sitting there waiting to completely injure you," she stated. Swift admitted to being so terrified of these marine animals that she has nightmares about it. "If you're in the Caribbean. You're like, this water's so beautiful, it's amazing. And you're walking, it's clear water. You can't see a sea urchin right there. And then you step on one. And then it has barbs and it goes into whatever it touches. And then you have to go to the emergency room. And it has to be surgically removed. You could lose your foot..." she explained to the audience, as they sat confused.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres, and Taylor Swift at Covergirl Cosmetic's 50th Anniversary on January 5, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Viewers, however, found Swift's fears amusing. "The fact that she was dead serious when she said 'Look at me, I wouldn't survive jail' is what made me laugh so hard," a netizen commented on a YouTube clip that has gone viral. "The possibility of Taylor having fans in prison who would protect her at all costs is insanely high," a fan pointed out. "I was expecting Ellen to bring out a sea urchin and show it to her and say it's harmless," another remarked, referring to the comedian's famous scare tactics. Swift graced the talk show multiple times— she made her debut in 2008 and her final appearance was in 2019.