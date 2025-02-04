Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon interview takes an awkward turn as he shows a video she never expected

Taylor Swift was not at all pleased when Jimmy Fallon showed a footage of her on 'The Tonight Show'

14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift once found herself in an awkward situation. During an October 2019 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Swift appeared visibly uncomfortable when Fallon surprised her with a personal video. During their conversation, Fallon asked Swift if she could see him properly. A confused Swift replied, 'Yes', according to The Things. At that moment, Fallon revealed he knew Swift had recently undergone Lasik eye surgery.

In the same episode, Swift shared, "I did. How do you know that? No, it was great. I really can see very well." Soon after, Fallon asked Swift, "Do you take painkillers or anything when you do that stuff? Do they give you laughing gas or something?" A puzzled Swift responded, "They definitely give you some pretty hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye. What is going on? What's happening right now?"

At that moment, Fallon disclosed that Swift's mother Andrea Swift "may or may not have videotaped" her after the eye surgery, and "gave us the video." Before playing the footage, Fallon said, "This is a world premiere, you gotta check this out. This is Taylor Swift post-surgery." In the video, Swift can be spotted roaming in her kitchen while wearing a pair of goggles that were taped to her face. Swift then searched for a banana to eat. Swift broke down in tears after finding out that she grabbed the wrong one. Then, the video transitioned to Swift eating a banana in her bed. "Don't fall asleep eating a banana ok?" Swift's mom told her. As per People magazine, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' crooner replied, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

After the video came to an end, Swift appeared uncomfortable as Fallon uttered, "Don't be mad at me. I made some calls." Realizing what had happened, a shocked Swift said, "That’s on television! She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you?" In his response, Fallon stated, "That's what a good mom does! It was just so cute. It made me laugh." While holding up the cover of Swift's 2019 album 'Lover', Fallon further added, "This is Lasik Lover. Hashtag #LasikLover." Sharing her thoughts on the whole footage, Swift said, "I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family. I don't even know how you did that."

Since then, Swift, who is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time has released four more albums including 'Folklore', 'Evermore', Midnights' and 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Right now, all the Swifties are eagerly waiting for Swift to release 'Reputation (Taylor's Version).'