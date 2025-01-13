Taylor Sheridan may have committed a continuity error with one major 'Yellowstone' character

'Yellowstone' makes a glaring mistake as it changes an important detail about a fan-favorite character.

We cannot ignore the mess 'Yellowstone' Season 5 was and now fans of the show have picked up on a major continuity error. 'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan is famous for such mishaps as evidenced by Dawn Olivieri's casting as the notorious Sarah Atwood in the series. Turns out Olivieri also appeared in the 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883,' playing the character of Claire Dutton. Despite the casting attracting headlines, Sheridan wasn't done with the errors, as a glaring mistake about Lloyd is making fans scratch their heads in frustration.

From the outset of 'Yellowstone,' Forrie J Smith's character Lloyd is introduced as Lloyd Pierce, and even IMDb has used the same name in the character list, as per Collider. However, in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9, titled 'Desire Is All You Need,' Lloyd's name changes without any plausible explanation. Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser) takes on a seemingly mundane task at Lloyd’s request, where he travels to Pampa, Texas, to pick up a bit from the renowned loriner Billy Klapper. However, when Rip makes the order, it’s under the name Lloyd Bridger, not Lloyd Pierce as viewers have come to know the character throughout the series. This not only messes with the continuity but changing the name of a fan-favourite character speaks volumes for the maker's dedication to Lloyd as a character.

The most prime example of such glaring lapses has to be the sudden demise of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. In the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 1 finale, it was indicated that Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) would have to face an attack, as per Taste of Country. Jamie Dutton (played by Wes Bentley) was seen asking cunning Atwood for a hitman to get rid of Beth. However, when Part 2 made its premiere, fans were left baffled that instead of Beth, it was Costner's John who had bitten the dust. While viewers were aware that the decision was taken in the wake of Costner's sudden exit from the show, the glaring continuity error had many questioning Sheridon's directing.

'Yellowstone' Season 4 was also under fire for a huge blunder. Season 4 introduces viewers to Carter (played by Finn Little) who comes into Rip and Beth's lives. While Beth embraced Carter, Rip initially resisted, acting coldly toward the boy. However, signs of Rip warming to Carter began to appear by the second episode, notably during a tense dinner scene. Fans, however, soon realized a continuity error in this scene, as per Express US. An eagle-eyed fan noted, "Toward the end of the episode, Rip and young Carter come home for dinner. In the next shot and from then on, a large glass of orange juice magically appears before him."