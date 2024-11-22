Taverns-To-Go on 'Shark Tank': Here's how to buy a custom wooden bar for your backyard

Over the last four years, Taverns-To-Go has built over 4,000 bars around the country

Paul Convey and Enda Crowley are ready to pitch their pandemic creation, Taverns-To-Go, on ABC’s 'Shark Tank' Season 16, which airs on Friday, November 22 at 8 pm ET. The two Irishmen know how to party and they had the ingenious idea of bringing bars to people's homes, which they turned into a successful business over the last four years.

Taverns-To-Go has already built more than 4,000 bars nationwide, and they can't wait to help more people create their perfect backyard retreat.

Taverns-To-Go specializes in the installation of patio bars (ABC/Christopher Willard)

What is Taverns-To-Go?

Taverns-To-Go provides a fun and reasonably priced solution to maximize your backyard's potential. One of the things that will keep your backyard a top entertainment area throughout the year is your own patio bar.

Any party or gathering can be transformed into a tropical haven on your property with their handcrafted tiki bars and BBQ grill gazebos. In addition, they supply a variety of outdoor patio furniture and bar accessories.

The company also offers outdoor bar winterization panels to provide the greatest protection for your patio bar in the backyard. You will have the ideal spot to relax after a hard day, regardless of the bar you select from our selection!

You can add a television or incorporate a refrigerator or keg, pay homage to your favorite sports team, or create the ideal girls' night out space that will make all the girls want to stay home. Taverns-To-Go delivers and assembles backyard patio bars coast to coast. The best part? They can assemble a bar in less than 90 minutes.

Taverns-To-Go's bars come in all sizes (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Who are the founders of Taverns-To-Go?

The Irish are known for their fantastic pubs, wild parties, and the ideal pint of beer or whiskey. Paul Convey and Enda Crowley, two New York-based Irish friends, realized they needed to find a solution to help people enjoy the atmosphere of bars and pubs when Covid-19 forced these establishments to shut down.

Combining their Irish ancestry and common building experience, the two founded Taverns-To-Go, adaptable bars that swiftly and reasonably fit into any outdoor area. Paul explains that Taverns-To-Go can be put together and ready to decorate in less than 90 minutes.

With engineering and construction expertise, Paul recognized an opportunity to launch a company that specialized in building yard bars for the residential market. Paul co-founded GarCon Systems after working as a Project Manager for Clune Construction Company. He has previously worked as a Project Manager at Celtic Sheetmetal.

Enda continues to serve at Clune Construction Company as a vice president. He is a member of the MatRICS, Tristate Chapter committee and a professional member of the RICS Americas.

With a Bachelor of Science and an Advanced Diploma in Project Management from NYU, Enda is a professional member of the SCSI.

As a LEED Green Associate and OSHA 30-Hour Certified Professional, he is an associate member of the New York City Chapter of the International Facility Management Association.

Enda Crowley and Paul Convey are the founders of Taverns-To-Go (ABC/Christopher Willard)

What is the cost and how to buy Taverns-To-Go bars?

You may place an online purchase on their website for delivery or browse their assortment of personalized wooden outdoor bars! The company's production plants in California, Florida, and New Jersey are home to experienced carpenters.

The price of products ranges between $35 and $9,995.

Taverns-To-Go are ready to pitch their unique product in front of the Sharks (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Where is Taverns-To-Go now?

The whole team of carpenters at Taverns-To-Go has designed, built, and delivered more than 4,000 bars nationwide. The two Irishmen are heading to 'Shark Tank' to help their business reach new heights. And to that, they will undoubtedly drink!

Nothing makes them happier than assisting their clients in designing the ideal backyard entertainment area.

Paul Convey and Enda Crowley founded Taverns-To-Go in April 2020 (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Who will steal the deal?

Mark Cuban could make a swanky deal with the Taverns-To-Go.

Mark Cuban might sign a deal with Taverns-To-Go during 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 6 (Christopher Willard/ABC)

'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 5 will air on ABC on Friday, November 22 at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Pepper Pong, KaAn's Design, Taverns-To-Go, and FOAM Cooler.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.