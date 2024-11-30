‘SYTYCD’ alum Brooklyn Larsen opens up about heartbreaking loss

‘SYTYCD’ alum Brooklyn Larsen shared details on social media

'So You Think You Can Dance' alum Brooklyn Larsen opens up about her heartbreaking childbirth experience! On Friday, November 29, the reality took to her Instagram page and shared the heartbreaking story of her stillborn son's arrival. "Our hearts are completely shattered. Our perfect little boy didn’t make it. Late Sunday evening, at 40 weeks and 2 days, Brooklyn went into labor on her own. We arrived at the hospital, full of excitement, only to be told the devastating news that they couldn’t find his heartbeat," Brooklyn and her husband Tanner Larsen shared in a joint statement.

The grieving couple further added, "The following couple of hours were a complete blur. It didn’t make sense. Every single checkup, every ultrasound, every test had shown nothing but a healthy baby. He was always measuring big, always moving, always so active. We never imagined that this could happen. In an instant, our best day became our worst." "At 11:23 am on Monday morning, Brooklyn delivered our son in less than 9 minutes. 8 lbs 10 oz of pure perfection. He was strong, beautiful, and was the perfect mix of Tanner and Rome. Holding him, memorizing every feature of his, feeling his spirit—he was everything we had dreamed of," they continued.

'So You Think You Can Dance' alum Brooklyn Larsen details her childbirth (Instagram/@brooklynlarz)

‘SYTYCD’ alum Brooklyn Larsen shares ‘she spent 12 hours with stillborn son’

In her latest Instagram post, Brooklyn Larsen, best known for her appearance on the popular dance reality show 'So You Think You Can Dance' revealed that she and her husband, Tanner, were able to spend 12 precious hours with their stillborn son.

"We were blessed to spend the next 12 precious hours with him, surrounded by our family, pouring all of our love into him. We can’t fully express the depth of the pain we feel losing our son and Rome losing his little brother. Our son, our angel. 🖤," the pair concluded.

‘SYTYCD’ alum Brooklyn Larsen discloses she spent 12 hours with stillborn son (Instagram/@brooklynlarz)

‘SYTYCD’ alum Brooklyn Larsen previously suffered a miscarriage in December 2023

For those of you who are unversed, let us share with you, that Brooklyn Larsen announced her pregnancy earlier this year in August. At the time, she shared a heartfelt video capturing the couple’s emotional reaction to the positive pregnancy test.

"One of the most healing moments after our loss last year. Tanner at the end.🤍," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. Before this, Brooklyn and her husband Tanner had experienced a miscarriage in December 2023.

‘SYTYCD’ alum Brooklyn Larsen had a miscarriage in December 2023 (Instagram/@brooklynlarz)

When did Brooklyn Larsen and Tanner Larsen get married?

Brooklyn Larsen and Tanner Larsen got engaged in April 2023 when Tanner proposed during a romantic beachside picnic. Brooklyn happily accepted his heartfelt proposal, and the couple tied the knot just a few months later, in August 2023.

The pair exchanged their vows in a Malibu beach wedding. During their beautiful wedding ceremony, Tanner also read his vows to Rome, Brooklyn's three-year-old son from a previous relationship.