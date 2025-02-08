Sydney Sweeney reveals she 'started crying' after auditioning for ABC family show: "I asked if I could..."

During a fan Q&A segment, she recalled a nerve-wracking experience when she was just 14 years old, trying out for a role in an ABC Family show.

Sydney Sweeney may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars today, but even she has had her fair share of cringe-worthy moments in the audition room. While promoting her horror film ‘Immaculate’ on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,' she shared an unforgettable audition disaster that left her ‘scarred’ as a teenager. During a fan Q&A segment, Sweeney was asked about her most embarrassing audition story. Without hesitation, she recalled a nerve-wracking experience when she was just 14 years old, trying out for a role in an ABC Family show.

As per Decider, she remarked, “I was for the first time testing for a recurring guest-star role on an ABC Family show. And I have stage fright. And I’ve always only had auditions where it was just like one person in the room, which is the casting director. This was the first time I ever walked into a room and there was a table of all of these people…I got so scared and nervous I just forgot all my lines. I couldn’t do it.” Although she had done plenty of auditions before, this was the first time she found herself in a room full of producers and executives—a stark contrast to the usual one-on-one auditions with a casting director. The added pressure was overwhelming. Despite being motivated to look at her script, her nerves got the best of her.

She further continued, “I was 14. I remember I just started crying and I asked if I could leave. I had stage fright and I knew you had to do that in front of a live audience. So that thought definitely terrified me a little bit.” However, it remains unclear which ABC show she auditioned for, intriguingly, it’s worth noting that Sweeney did appear in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale years later. However, she was around 20 at the time, so this audition mishap predates the role.

While Sweeney has since conquered her fears, the memory of that tearful audition still lingers. Outside of her career highs and lows, Sweeney has also opened up about how her family reacted to her risqué scenes in ‘Euphoria.’ The HBO series, known for its raw and explicit storytelling took some of her family members by surprise—especially her father and grandfather. She recalled, "My dad and grandfather turned it off and left." She further added, “I mean how do you bring up a conversation? Also, when I talk to my dad it’s usually not about work … we talk father-daughter conversations,” as reported by The New York Post.

However, her grandmother had a much different reaction. Sweeney remarked, “I bring her usually all over the world to my different sets, and I make her an extra.” Despite facing criticism for her explicit scenes, she stands by her work, insisting that male actors don’t receive the same scrutiny. She exclaimed, “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”