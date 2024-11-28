'Sweethearts' Review: Even Kiernan Shipka can't save this unfunny, boring Max film

'Sweethearts' struggles as a college comedy, wasting a promising setup with forced jokes, scattered subplots, and shallow execution

Warning: Contains spoilers for 'Sweethearts'

'Sweethearts' feels like a half-baked attempt at the classic college break-up comedy. The premise is familiar, two freshmen, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) and Ben (Nico Hiraga), decide to end their long-distance relationships over Thanksgiving break. While the idea of awkwardly returning home after the first few months of college is fresh with comedic and emotional potential, the film struggles to deliver on either front.

Instead of crafting a meaningful or hilarious narrative, 'Sweethearts' stumbles through its promising setup, leaving audiences with an uneven experience that fails to resonate or entertain.

'Sweethearts' has a promising setup that fizzles out quickly

A still from 'Sweethearts' (Max)

Jamie and Ben, despite being inseparable best friends, have both grown weary of their high school sweethearts. The setup is ripe for comedy, as the duo plots to break up with their partners, Claire (Ava DeMary) and Simon (Charlie Hall), during the Thanksgiving weekend. But after some slapstick mishaps, their plans immediately backfire. Instead of promoting humor, the mishaps only slow down the plot, dragging the movie through a series of dull interactions with former classmates and a few forgettable attempts at jokes.

Despite the promising setup, the film never gets past the awkwardness of returning home after college. What could have been an emotional reflection on how relationships shift once you’re away from your hometown is outweighed by a script that feels more interested in hitting random comedic beats. The jokes are rarely funny, and many feel like they're trying too hard to shock. At one point, a character casually quips, “You going home for Thanksgiving break?” to which the response is, “Nah. My mom’s a b***h.” It’s an odd attempt at humor that falls flat.

'Sweethearts' is full of scattered subplots with characters that lack chemistry

A still from 'Sweethearts' (Max)

What makes 'Sweethearts' even more frustrating is the lack of chemistry between the main characters. Shipka and Hiraga, both talented actors, never quite find their rhythm. Instead of building on the unique bond between Jamie and Ben, the film seems to push them toward a predictable romantic arc without earning it. There’s an uncomfortable tension in the air when the film hints at the idea that these two might realize they’re perfect for each other, but the moment feels forced, with no real payoff.

Meanwhile, the side plot involving Palmer (Caleb Hearon) feels like it belongs in a completely different film. His journey of reconciling expectations of being a 'worldly' gay man with the reality of self-acceptance seems to have no place here. It’s a distraction, more of a diversion from the main plot rather than a complementary element, leaving the movie feeling scattered and unfocused. The film’s supporting cast does little to elevate the material either. Many of the characters seem to be there just to add filler, with the actors often much older than their teenage roles. It’s hard to take the high school antics seriously when the actors are clearly not in their teens, making the whole thing feel artificial.

To sum it up, 'Sweethearts' never quite lands. It’s too tame to be a wild college comedy, too shallow to offer any meaningful emotional moments, and too all over the place to succeed as a cohesive story. While it may entertain at the moment with a few decent laughs, it’s unlikely that anything about this film will stick with you.