'Suits' star Rick Hoffman breaks silence on his infamous 'awful' photo at Meghan Markle's wedding

“If you type in my name on Google, you see my face, making that awful face,” he explained.

Rick Hoffman addressed his meme journey on the internet, the 'Suits' actor went viral for his 'disgusted and gruntled face' while attending co-star Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. According to USA Network, Hoffman clarified through a now-deleted Instagram post that his weird face was a result of circumstantial factors and had nothing to do with the matrimonial ceremony. “If you type in my name on Google, you see my face, making that awful face,” he explained. “As time goes on, I'm starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I'm very sensitive when it comes to that so I start to try to do this," he added. "Because I have a coconut vanilla moisturizer, and I like to try to cut it. How can I help get away from this goofy face?"

Hoffman added that he approached his co-star Sarah Rafferty to see whether she was also experiencing the terrible stench, but she brushed it off as a practical joke. "So I'm like, 'Do you guys smell that?' And they're like, 'No.' So now I'm like literally by myself and I'm just going, ‘Mother fu…'" he shared. That was the exact moment when his extreme frustration was caught on by the media. Defending his reaction Hoffman then confessed that Markle already knew about his obsession with hygiene." Guess who knew that the most in the cast, that I had an issue with other people's hygiene?" he added. "Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive."

Rick Hoffman arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alastair Grant)

Hoffman clarified his point once more while appearing on a new episode of 'Chicks in the Office' in February last year. As per the Daily Mail, the 'Suits' alum claimed during his podcast interview that he first thought the offensive breath odor was coming from a single person before realizing it was coming from "more than one person." "I'm starting to get a little jittery because it's bothering me and I'm very sensitive when it comes to that," he recounted. "The ceremony is an hour and a half, and the smell is just constantly coming my way now. It's getting into my body," he added.

Interestingly, Hoffman wasn't the only one subjected to the undeniable stench, according to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand the 'musty' stench in St George's Chapel had been carefully covered up with a 'scent diffuser' prior to the service. Other royal insiders claimed that Markle had made a special request to mask out the centuries-old atmosphere with air fresheners. The Palace had initially rejected her plan of using Diptyque Baies diffusers before the guests arrived but the royal biographers revealed in their book 'Finding Freedom' that the Duchess of Sussex was later granted permission.

Hoffman co-starred with Markle in the legal drama from 2011 until she quit in 2017, he continued to essay the role of Louis Litt in the drama series for two more seasons. Reportedly a new spin-off of the original is under production under the guidance of Aaron Korsh, the filming is set to begin in March.