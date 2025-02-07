'Suits' star recalls his 'terrible' first meeting with Meghan Markle: "Then we never saw each other..."

Meghan Markle crossed paths with a 'Suits' star years before the show, and their first meeting was a total disaster

Patrick J Adams once spilled the beans on his first meeting with his 'Suits' co-star Meghan Markle! During an episode of his podcast, 'Sidebar: A Suits Watch', Adams—best known for playing Mike Ross, Meghan Markle’s onscreen love interest in 'Suits'—shared details about his first encounter with Markle, which happened before they were cast in the hit legal drama. While their sizzling on-screen chemistry had fans swooning, their connection actually goes back even further.

While conversing with his co-host Sarah Rafferty aka Donna, Adams said, "Meghan and I had done a pilot before, a terrible, terrible pilot together. There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in that particular pilot too, and then we never saw each other again. The pilot failed, it was terrible and went away. So we had never seen each other or spoken to each other again.”

For the unversed, Adams played the unlicensed lawyer Mike Ross in 'Suits' and was the first actor cast in the legal drama. His character had a romantic arc with paralegal Rachel Zane, played by Markle. He further added, “And then I saw her at the call [backs]. I was in there because I was the first to be cast for the show, so when I went in to do the chemistry reads with Rachel, she was right there. And she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my god! So good to see you,'” Adams shared, according to Deadline.

Adams continued, “And so, I think our just knowing each other and just getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another, really helped that chemistry read. And it was just clear that we had an easy-going thing when we went into that room. And it was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was gonna get the part from the minute that we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else."

Later on, in the episode, Adams also gushed over Markle's audition and her incredible performance in 'Suits.' As per US Mirror, Adams further added, “She crushed it, and she crushes it in the show.” Markle appeared on 'Suits' alongside Adams through Season 7, before tying the knot with Prince Harry in a royal wedding that took place on May 19, 2018. During an interview with BBC, Markle talked about her decision to quit the show. “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series," Markle said at that time.

“I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team. I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on," Markle further added, according to People magazine. In case you're curious to know, 'Suits' is currently available for streaming only on Netflix.