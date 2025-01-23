'Suits' star had a brutal 3-word response when asked if he's still in touch with Meghan Markle

In the last few years, some of Markle's co-stars have opened up about what it was like to work with her. While most had only positive things to say, Adams opined differently.

Meghan Markle's life has been somewhat of a rollercoaster— from making it big as an actress on the USA Network's legal drama 'Suits' to becoming a Duchess to eventually leaving the royal family. For the unversed, Markle shot to fame playing the character of a talented paralegal, Rachel Zane, in the hit drama series. The show revolved around a group of high-profile solicitors working in a New York City corporate law firm. Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Patrick J Adams, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty also starred alongside Markle. Initially, Rachel was one of the supporting characters, however, her on-screen charisma soon earned her a more prominent storyline.

In the last few years, some of Markle's co-stars have opened up about what it was like to work with Markle. While most had only positive things to say about her, Markle's co-star Patrick J Adams who essayed the role of her romantic interest Mike Ross in the show, opined differently. During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Adams was asked if he still communicates with Markle years after he and the entire cast were invited to her royal wedding to Prince Harry. Adams bluntly replied, "Zero. No communication."

To make things worse, Adams pretended that he was getting a phone call and playfully remarked, “Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go.” Meanwhile, Markle's co-star Gabriel Macht once explained, “I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice."

In a separate interview, Adams clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Markle. Rather they had just grown apart with time. "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation," he told Radio Times, as per Tyla.

After tying the knot with Prince Harry, Markle bid adieu to her acting career. During the pair's joint interview with BBC, Markle shed light on her decision to retire from acting. She explained, "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]."