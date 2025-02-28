Stephen Colbert once fed Martha Stewart a raspberry off his finger in awkward TV moment

"Hysterical! Getting her to eat a raspberry off his finger," one viewer wrote in the comments section.

Stephen Colbert's interview with Martha Stewart was packed with some cringe-worthy moments! In 2024, Stewart stopped by 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' for a cooking segment. While on the talk show, Stewart crafted a special dessert for her restaurant, The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas. In the episode, Stewart taught the late-night talk show host how to make a raspberry and cotton candy dessert. Colbert seemed overly enthusiastic during the cooking segment. Throughout this particular episode segment, Colbert visibly struggled to hold back his intrusive thoughts.

In the episode, Colbert gushed over the raspberries by saying, "I love the raspberries." Soon after, Colbert decided to put raspberries on his fingers and asked Stewart, "Do you ever do this with the raspberries where you put them all on your fingers?" Colbert’s antics annoyed Stewart, and she told him, "That's a child's trick." In his response, Colbert exclaimed, "Well, I have been called infantile, Martha." Then, Stewart chimed in, "Put one on yours." At that point, Colbert interrupted Stewart mid-sentence and fed her a raspberry straight off his finger. Colbert struggled to keep a straight face. Meanwhile, Stewart continued working on her dessert, pretending nothing had happened.

After the episode aired, fans flooded the comments, pointing out the stark contrast between Colbert and Stewart’s energy. In the comments section of the YouTube video, one person wrote, "1:36 That look of when his intrusive thoughts got the better of him 'so That just happened' lol." Another one wrote, "I love when Martha is on here and Seth Meyers because they have such obvious mad crushes on her. They just blush and trip over themselves." A Stewart fan wrote, "Considering how much Stephen was pestering Martha, I kept wanting Martha to respond 'You know I went to prison Stephen' with an air of genteel menace." One netizen chimed in, "Have to admit it brings me joy to hear Stephen making fun of Martha, deflate that huge ego just a tad, if possible!!!" Calling out Colbert, one person wrote, "Hysterical! Getting her to eat a raspberry off his finger."

Earlier, in February 2022, Stewart appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to promote her new wine, 19 Crimes Martha's Chard. In the episode, Colbert flirtatiously asked Stewart about her idea of a first good date. While decorating their cakes, Colbert asked the cookbook author if she had a Valentine in her life. As per Mashed, Stewart playfully remarked, "Not really, only in my dreams." Later in the episode, Stewart shared that a perfect first date for her would be "to get on a plane, a private plane, and to fly off to some mysterious location, like a private island, and then have a nice weekend with really, really nice beaches and swimming and food. I like first dates like that, actually. You know, why bother otherwise?"

During the entire conversation, Colbert and Stewart engaged in lighthearted flirtation, and the fans enjoyed their sweet interaction. Following that, Stewart took to her Instagram page to spill the beans on her experience at Colbert's talk show and wrote, "Stephen Colbert was rather 'frisky' last night, and flirtatious! Had lots of good fun on his show. Photo by @daisybeautytoye."