Stephen Colbert called out for weirdly touching Kristen Stewart during interview: "He should have asked..."

Kristen Stewart's interview with Stephen Colbert was simply a series of embarrassing moments! In 2016, Stewart appeared on an episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to promote her psychological thriller film 'Personal Shopper'. The interview kicked off with an odd exchange between the host and the 'Twilight' actress, followed by an awkward hug. Despite the rocky start, things were going smoothly as Stewart discussed her movie—until Colbert unexpectedly touched the microphone on her chest, making things even more uncomfortable, as per The Things.

In the middle of the interview, Colbert told Stewart, "We're going to adjust your mic and we'll cut this part out because it's too intimate but your chain was hitting your mic and we couldn't hear you." A confused Stewart quipped, "Cool." Right after, Colbert said, "Are we good now?" to which Stewart remarked, "Do you have a little earpiece?" In his response, Colbert said, "He just looked at me, pointed at the prompter and the prompter said, 'chain on mic.' Normally we have a madman named Mike backstage we have to keep chained up. But that's called continuity. People are saying, 'Where's the chain? Now the chain's gone. Now there are going to be conspiracy theories."

Soon after, Stewart removed one of her chains. Then, Colbert informed Stewart, "Now that chain's hitting it." After hearing Colbert's concern, Stewart stated, "Are you serious?" to which he responded, "I am serious." Ultimately, Stewart took off all of her chains. Colbert further exclaimed, "Thanks very much. Now there are really going to be conspiracy theories. I don't care. Let em write." Stewart interrupted Colbert mid-sentence and said, "Can we do the show now?"

Following the mic incident, Colbert teased Stewart for her shaved head by saying, "I sympathize for the head shaving because I wanted to shave my head for the years and in 2009, the president order general ordered to shave my head on show. Do you like it?" Stewart responded, "I couldn't stop touching it and now I'm always like rubbing it." Then, Colbert chimed in, "My wife said it was like date a new guy. She would reach over in the middle of the night and feel my head and go, who is that?"

After the episode was released on YouTube, many viewers called out Colbert for his inappropriate behavior towards Stewart. One social media user wrote, "Ewww. Nobody has a right to touch somebody else without their permission. He needs to learn some manners!" A second user penned, "Actually he was wrong, he should have asked for permission. I am not saying that he had wrong intention, but that was completely needless and uncomfortable." A third user stated, "Disgusting the way he acts like a creep first, then speaks to her in a condescending manner..." A fourth user commented, "He was weird. Poor Kristen. He keeps touching her and saying awkward things." One comment read, "So an actress with a well known anxiety problem is on the show, she botches her little joke about new/old hair, embarrassing herself, which makes her anxiety even worse, so Colbert brings up her past cheating scandal AND touches her without asking? Total gross move."