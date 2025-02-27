Stephen Colbert apologized to Mindy Kaling for an awkward dressing room mishap: "I knocked..."

"So, I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in, like, a pair of pants and my bra," Mindy Kaling recalled.

Stephen Colbert certainly knows how to take responsibility for his mistakes, and it’s indeed endearing to see. Renowned for his sharp wit and engaging interviews, Colbert is one of the most experienced hosts in the industry. However, that doesn’t mean he gets a free pass for his mistakes. During an interview with Mindy Kaling, Colbert offered an apology to his guest for an awkward situation. Exuding professionalism and charm, the host not only addressed the moment with Kaling but also offered a sincere on-air apology.

“I felt like Meghan Markle. They were like you will not pass”



Kaling made an appearance on 'The Late Show' back in July 2021 to promote 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2. While the conversation started normally, the vibe changed drastically toward the end of the episode when Colbert addressed an awkward backstage moment. Colbert revealed that he had accidentally walked into Kaling’s dressing room while she was changing. "Now, I'd also like to apologize for earlier," Colbert said. Kaling, amused but slightly hesitant, responded, "Okay, I didn't know if you were going to bring it up, and I felt bad bringing this up."

Kaling recalled, "So, I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in, like, a pair of pants and my bra," seemingly referencing her appearance that night. Colbert jumped in, explaining, "And I don't usually do this. I usually wait until the guest's in the wings, but I thought I would just go [knock and] say, 'Hey, have a great show!' so I popped the door open." Clarifying the mishap, he added, "I knocked, but I did that knock and pop at the same time."

The actress recalled, "I don't have any clothes on, and I just thought the whole time, 'I wish I had worn a sexier bra.' Because it was like, you know, he works hard..." As the audience laughed, Colbert quipped, "That's very thoughtful. So few guests take my feelings into account when I walk in on them undressed." She then revealed more about the moment, adding, "I was wearing like a gray—I have a 10-month-old! It was like a gray bra, just sad, you know?" Reflecting on the mishap, she questioned, "Whose fault is it though? Is it the person who doesn't lock the door? I should have locked the door, right?"

Colbert took full responsibility, admitting, "No, it was entirely my fault. I should have knocked and waited." He praised Kaling's team, saying, "They hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin! I couldn't have seen anything if I wanted to." Kaling laughed, agreeing, "They did! I felt like Meghan Markle! They were like, 'You will not pass!'" She added, "They were really, like, you had bad intentions. It's still Stephen Colbert."

In another instance, Colbert took full responsibility for making jokes about Kate Middleton and apologized to her in March 2024. Addressing the topic on 'The Late Show,' he acknowledged his mistake and wished the Princess of Wales a 'swift and thorough' recovery following her cancer diagnosis, as per Vanity Fair. During the opening of his show, Colbert, in a serious tone, said, "I don’t know if you have noticed, but we do a lot of shows, and I tell a lot of jokes... mostly about what everybody’s talking about." He noted that for the past month or two, much of the conversation had been about Middleton’s absence from the public eye.