Stars shine bright at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala

Los Angeles, California: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which held its fourth annual gala on Saturday, October 19, raised over $11 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

(L-R) Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kaia Gerber. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

(L-R) John Travolta, Quentin Tarantino, and Amy Homma, Director and President, Academy Museum. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Nicole Kidman and Jeff Goldblum. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The celebratory evening, commemorating the museum’s three-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair that honored three Hollywood icons for their contributions to film both past and present. Gala co-chair Eva Longoria kicked off the programming for the evening, introducing Director and President of the Academy Museum, Amy Homma, who welcomed guests to the special fundraiser event before introducing the first presenter of the night.

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

(L-R) Amaury Nolasco, Danny Ramirez, Eva Longoria, Ismaël Cruz Córdova, and Ricky Martin. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Three-time Oscar-winning Director and 23-time nominee, Steven Spielberg presented the Icon Award to Oscar-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno.

After the dinner service, Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome the next presenter, four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented friend and recent co-star, Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award.

The Luminary Award was presented by two-time Oscar nominee and long-time collaborator, John Travolta to two-time Oscar-winning and six-time Oscar-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino.

(L-R) Elizabeth Banks, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, and Brian Tyree Henry attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Holland Taylor and Ariana DeBose. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

(L-R) Laura Harrier, Ebony Obsidian, and Gabrielle Union. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

(L-R) Lauren Miller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Aubrey Plaza and Natasha Lyonne. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

During his acceptance speech, Quentin Tarantino announced the donation of his first handwritten draft of the script for Pulp Fiction (1994) to the museum. Before the night was over, Ariana Grande closed out the evening with a heartfelt introduction to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing 'I’m Here', from 'The Color Purple', Diana Ross’s 'Home' from 'The Wiz', 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' from 'The Wizard of Oz', and Prince’s 'Purple Rain'.