‘Squid Game’ fans notice one huge mistake during a key scene: "Somebody is getting fired..."

The streaming giant Netflix has not yet acknowledged or offered an explanation despite the mounting criticism.

Fans of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' may recall the infamous moment in the fourth episode of the final season, 'The Last of the Starks,' when a Starbucks coffee cup made its way onto the screen. 'Squid Game' season 2, which aired recently in December, made a similar blunder. In the climactic finale episode, 'Friend or Foe,' the eagle-eyed netizens caught a glaring mistake— a cameraman unintentionally stepped into the frame during a key scene.

Mascots pose at an event for Squid Game S2 on December 12, 2024, in Berlin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sebastian Reuter)

The oversight happened during the players’ riot, as the group fought back against the pink-clad guards. At exactly 22:42 in Episode 7, as the camera focuses on Park Sung-hoon’s Hyeon-ju and Lee Jin-wook’s Gyeong-seok, a cameraman makes an unplanned debut, visible in the right corner of the screen. As reported by Fandom Wire, although HBO quickly made digital modifications to remove the controversial coffee cup from the 'Game of Thrones' episode, Netflix has not yet addressed or corrected theirs. Fans have hence slammed the creators for lack of attention to detail, especially since the season aired after a three-year wait.

someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iR1rYNc3kX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2025

On X (formerly Twitter), a person shared a clip of the same and opined, "Someone is getting fired from the 'Squid Games' team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid-episode 😭😭" Another chimed, "'Squid Game' or Camera Game? Is @Netflix turning #SquidGame2 into a behind-the-scenes special? A full cameraman makes it on screen. Was he eliminated too?😂 Netflix, we signed up for twists, not bloopers. It may look like a small mistake to a few people but not to me." A comment also read, "Looks like someone at @netflix messed up. Guess the frontman wanted the POV of the action. Season 2, ep7 at 22:39 cameraman in full view here."

As the comments poured in, a netizen slammed, "Honestly there are so many mess-ups like this in 'Squid Game' it's insane. Just proves my point even more that they are just trying to produce it as fast as possible before it loses the hype so that they can milk it as long as they can." Another added, "Omg check 'Squid Game' episode 7 around 22:38. The editor was surely doing overtime. How they let this happen."

Looks like someone at @netflix messed up 😂 guess the front man wanted POV of the action. Season 2, ep7 at 22:39 cameraman in full view here #goof #squidgame pic.twitter.com/7MO9D4W4Lc — Jeremy (@dudeitsjeremy) January 7, 2025

The new season, which aired after a three-year wait, has a new cast— competitors who engage in a high-stakes struggle for a potentially life-changing cash prize. As reported by People Magazine, this time, Gi-hun (Player 456) vows to destroy the 'Squid Games' from within, abandoning intentions to reconcile with his daughter in America. Speaking about his performance, Lee Jung-Jae revealed that playing Gi-hun in Season 1 was more fun and upbeat because of the character's optimism, which added a lighthearted vibe. Looks like even the cast isn't too happy with Season 2.