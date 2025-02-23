Sofia Vergara made a disturbing joke on 'The View' that Whoopi Goldberg never saw coming: "I was..."

Whoopi Goldberg was seemingly shocked after hearing Sofia Vergara's controversial joke on 'The View'.

'Modern Family' alum Sofia Vergara's humour isn't for everyone! In 2009, she appeared on an episode of the popular talk show "The View," where she raised eyebrows with a controversial joke about being r-ped. In the episode, Vergara shed light on being a single mother to her then 18-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez when she was only 19 years old. As per Fandom Wire, Sherri Shepherd, one of the hosts of the show asked Vergara, "You are a single mom of a teenage son who's 18." In her response, Vergara shared, “I cannot lie about my age because they count and… you know."

Shortly afterward, Shepherd quipped, "Well you had him when you were 12," to which Vergara replied by saying, "Yeah, 13. I was ra**d." Vergara's joke led to an awkward moment among the group as the other hosts including Barbara Walters had a few uncomfortable laughs. At that moment, Whoopi Goldberg's reaction to Vergara's comment displayed discomfort. After hearing Vergara's remark, Goldberg let out a rasping cough and seemed shocked. However, Goldberg didn't say anything about the joke as the conversation shifted to a different topic.

Following the bizarre moment, Walters delved deep into Vergara's relationship with her son and questioned her, "What's it like to have a teenage son? How does he feel when people say, 'Boy, your mom is really hot.'" This time, the 'America's Got Talent' judge gave a perfect answer. "He's fantastic. For me, I don't regret it. I would never change it. I was married when I had him. But for him, I guess it's okay. He doesn't see me like -- He doesn't think I'm that funny, that beautiful, that sexy," Vergara said, according to The Things.

During the interview, Joy Behar asked Vergara if her son Manolo was a "foot freak" or a "shoe fetishist," while making a reference to the luxury shoe brand, Manolo Blahnik. Then, Vergara explained, "No, when I named him like that, I didn't even know the Manolo Blahniks existed. It was worse, I was in love with Steven Bauer, the guy that played Manny in Scarface... And I thought he was so handsome so I'm like, 'I want to name my son like that.'"

After the episode was released, many viewers slammed the chat show and pointed out how Goldberg was the only host who appeared stunned after Vergara made a joke about such a serious topic. An X user tweeted, "Great, so now being grasped is a joke. I thought that show advocates against stuff like that. If this was on a different platform, people would lose their minds." Followed by a second user who wrote, "I mean she had her son at 18/19 depending on where you look… and she was married to his father. She made a “joke” that is why they moved on…it was uncomfortable and inappropriate but they like her so let it go." A third user quipped, "The way they started laughing?" Another user chimed in, "Oh, I agree. Even 15 years ago…not appropriate The reaction was shocking." One user exclaimed, "Whoopi is sending me." Another person stated, "That was a weird ass joke though and gross."