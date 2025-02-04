'SNL' fans do a double take after Justin Timberlake pretended to be Jimmy Fallon — in front of him

Justin Timberlake performed a pretty spot-on impersonation of Jimmy Fallon in an episode of 'SNL'

Justin Timberlake once performed an impersonation of his pal Jimmy Fallon! During an episode of 'Saturday Night Live', Timberlake played the role of Fallon; meanwhile, Fallon essayed the character of Jim Parsons. In the last couple of years, we have seen many shows doing a parody of the popular television show 'Family Feud', hosted by Steve Harvey. In the parody, some renowned celebrities can be seen imitating some real-life versions of the contestant characters. SNL's 'Family Feud' sketches provide a golden opportunity for cast members to showcase their impression skills.

In a sketch that aired on December 31, 2013, NBC pitted two CBS rivals against each other. According to NBC, the episode featured Fallon as 'The Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons, while musical guest Timberlake played 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon. Jay Pharoah portrayed 'Law & Order: SVU' star Ice-T, Kenan Thompson played Steve Harvey, and Kate McKinnon took on the role of 'Weakest Link' host Jane Lynch. When the two teams competed against each other, things got very messy. When Fallon and Timberlake came on the stage for the buzzer challenge, Timberlake tried his best to break Fallon’s character. The actor's impression of the late-night talk show host was impressively accurate. On the other hand, Fallon also stayed in character as his very Sheldon Cooper-esque Jim Parsons.

Soon after, many fans gushed over Timberlake's impersonation skills on X formerly known as Twitter. An X user wrote, "Justin Timberlake playing as Jimmy Fallon in front of Jimmy Fallon is one of the funniest things I've seen in my life." Another user tweeted, "#Hashtag" with Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake. Accurate. Accurate, so accurate." A third internet user quipped, "Justin Timberlake as Jimmy Fallon is so accurate. Ahh, I love it. #SNL"

Justin Timberlake playing as Jimmy Fallon in front of Jimmy Fallon is one of the funniest things I've seen in my life. https://t.co/777lnyjvp3 pic.twitter.com/bNXZse3VKi — Charlie Bucket (@jman_gt) January 3, 2022

This is not the first time that Timberlake has performed an impression Fallon. In a 2013 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Timberlake appeared as a musical guest and impressed everyone with his impersonation skills. Speaking of Timberlake's impression, Fallon said, "I think it's gotten worse." In his response, Timberlake went on to say, "Well, I mean, I'm getting laughs from The Roots every time I do it. Maybe it's that thing where you don't see yourself the way you really are, Jimmy." Only a good friend can pull off such a great act.

Fallon and Timberlake have been close friends for over two decades now. According to The News, the two met each other for the first time backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. While recalling the moment, Fallon said, "We were almost connected... I remember I was pacing down stairs and I think I was dressed as a superhero or something. I was like pacing, and I'm like, 'I'm so nervous! I hope this hosting thing goes well because you know, if I host this and that's my career.' And you go, 'Yeah well, this is my first solo thing ever, so…’”

Since then, Fallon and Timberlake have flaunted their close bond on social media as well as on 'The Tonight Show.' Throughout the years, Timberlake has made several appearances on the NBC talk show. The fans have loved watching the funny camaraderie between the two. Even till this day, Fallon and Timberlake remain very close and they continue to support each other on and off-screen.