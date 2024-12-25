‘SNL’ fans are worried after seeing Tom Hanks' hands during his appeareance: "Looks like..."

Tom Hanks' recent appearance at 'SNL's' Christmas special piqued the interest of netizens as his hands shook visibly.

Tom Hanks' recent appearance at Saturday Night Live's Christmas special piqued the interest of netizens as his hands shook visibly. The 68-year-old actor joined the show to celebrate Martin Short's induction into the prestigious Five-Timers Club. "Is Tom Hanks' hand shaking?" a concerned fan wrote on Instagram, while another chimed, "I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned."

Why is Tom Hanks’s hand shaking ?



pic.twitter.com/XeIpJFWalF — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) December 23, 2024

During the SNL segment, Hanks was seen lounging on a leather couch alongside fellow Hollywood stars. The Oscar-winning actor's appearance was characteristically charming, as he joked about his experience with documentaries: "I have done so many documentaries, whenever I sit in a leather chair, I just naturally assume I am in one." However, Hanks soon suffered what appeared to be tremors as he held Christmas gifts and passed a drink.

Looks like Parkinson’s disease is beginning. — 🇺🇸Katie🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️🅰️Patriot🇺🇸Roll Tide (@bama_angel4life) December 23, 2024

This isn't the first time Hanks' health has drawn public attention. Concern also arose during the Australian premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in June 2022 when footage showed him trying to hold a microphone with difficulty, as per The Mirror. During that event, Hanks had tried to steady his hand by interchanging the microphone between hands and later holding it with both hands. Dr. Stuart Fischer, a graduate of Yale University who has spent much time in emergency medicine, opined, "This trembling hand can be an early sign of the disease." Fischer alluded to Parkinson's disease but also cautioned that a tremor might be caused by many things and can present differently over time. A netizen on X (formerly Twitter), also echoed, "Looks like Parkinson’s disease is beginning."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

The Forrest Gump star has been facing various health issues over the years. In 2013, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and in 2020, the actor struggled with COVID-19. Reflecting on the latter, he shared on The Late Show that it was 'bone-crushing'. "Every time I moved around I felt like something was cracking inside me." His wife Rita Wilson also tested positive for the virus, though their symptoms varied significantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

However, not all fans were quite concerned. One reasoned, "Considering he is almost 70! Yeah, older people's hands tend to shake a little," pointing out the fact that the same was also noticed on The Graham Norton Show. During his recent appearance, Hanks was also joined by Alec Baldwin, Paul Rudd, John Mulaney, and Scarlett Johansson who playfully slammed the door on her husband and SNL host, Colin Jost.

Tom Hanks attends the 2024 AFI Fest - World Premiere Screening of 'Here' at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle)

The Five-Timers Club cloak tradition was started by Hanks in 1990, labeling it as an "ingeniously lazy way to avoid writing a monologue," according to Variety. Representatives for Hanks have not yet commented on the recent concern over his health. The actor is still active in Hollywood. Whatever problems he might be experiencing in his personal life, it is yet to stop the actor from pushing out hits.