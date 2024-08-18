'Skincare' Ending Explained: What happens to Hope Goldman?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Elizabeth Banks's gripping thriller 'Skincare', the ending reveals the true cost of Hope Goldman's relentless pursuit of fame and success. The film, directed by Austin Peters, intricately weaves together the glitzy facade of Hollywood with a deeper, more sinister narrative.

As the story unfolds, Hope's greatest antagonist isn't a shadowy figure from the outside but rather her insatiable ambition. The climax of 'Skincare' confronts Hope with the consequences of her obsessive drive, exposing the personal and ethical compromises she has made along the way.

'Skincare' showcases Hope Goldman's struggles in Hollywood

At the end of 'Skincare', Elizabeth Banks’s character, Hope Goldman, faces the consequences of her obsession with success in the cutthroat world of Hollywood skincare.

Throughout the film, Hope becomes increasingly paranoid, convinced that her competitor Angel Vergara is behind a series of harassing incidents, including hacking her email, sending inappropriate messages to her clients, and vandalizing her property.

She reports Angel to the police despite lacking any concrete evidence, and her fear escalates to the point where she enlists the help of her friend Jordan, a motivational coach, to handle Angel.

However, in a shocking twist, Hope discovers through security footage that Jordan was the one sabotaging her all along. This revelation comes too late, as Hope’s friend Armen, who had been enlisted to help, violently attacks Angel at his home. Armen’s involvement leads to his tragic death in a car crash shortly after the attack.

Hope, desperate to regain control, confronts Jordan at his apartment. Their confrontation turns physical, but the situation spirals out of control when the police, tipped off by Jordan, arrive at Hope’s home.

Hope Goldman's obsession leads to tragic consequences in 'Skincare'

Anticipating her arrest, Hope embraces the moment, getting dressed up and putting on makeup, fully aware that her downfall will be publicized. As the police bang on her door, Hope opens it with a smile, fully prepared to face the cameras.

The film concludes with Hope being labeled as the 'killer facialist' in the media, accused of hiring a hitman to eliminate her competition. Despite the legal and moral fallout, Hope’s story captivates the public, and her skincare line sells out, ironically achieving the fame she desperately sought.

The final scene features a previous interview clip where Hope talks about taking control of her life, emphasizing the lengths she’s willing to go to achieve her goals. Director Austin Peters and Elizabeth Banks both underscore that the film explores the fine line between fame and infamy, with Hope ultimately achieving her goal of being in the spotlight, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Banks reflects that Hope’s final moment represents her seizing an unexpected opportunity, turning her notoriety into a marketing success. The ending leaves viewers contemplating the cost of relentless ambition in a world that prizes appearance and success above all else, as well as the thin veneer of control that people, like Hope, try to maintain in their chaotic lives.

