'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reveals the truth behind Kody's Coyote Pass deal: "You don't need..."

Meri Brown, one of the original ‘Sister Wives,’ has never shied away from opening up about the challenges she’s faced in her now-dissolved plural marriage with Kody Brown. However, in a recent episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ she revealed a particularly infuriating detail that left fans questioning the fairness of Kody’s financial decisions. At the heart of the drama lies Coyote Pass, a parcel of land in Flagstaff, Arizona, originally meant to unify the Brown family but now a glaring symbol of discord. In a candid conversation with her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, Meri shared how Kody suggested she was not entitled to an equal share of Coyote Pass. Meri remarked, “Literally, I have no idea what is happening.”

His reasoning? Meri has only one child, Leon, compared to the multiple children he shares with his other wives. According to Meri, Kody argued, "He's like: 'Well, you don't need as much because you don't have as many kids.'" This statement, naturally, left Sullivan—and the audience—outraged. Jenn exclaimed, “You paid equally. You paid equally. I'm just really ... holy c***!” The argument over land division isn’t just a matter of logistics; it highlights long-standing inequities in the Brow family dynamic. Meri revealed that, despite contributing equally to the family’s finances, she often bore the brunt of unfair treatment, as reported by The Things.

Not only was her share of Coyote Pass reduced due to her smaller family size, but she also revealed that Leon’s college expenses were not covered by the family fund—a fund that had been used for the other children’s education and car payments. She revealed, "No, not [for] Leon's [costs] ... I paid for Leon's college, and it went to the majority of the kids’ cars, but not Leon's. I paid the car payments." She further added, I really don't know how much of the family funds actually paid for [Kody's] other kids' school or cars, but I know that [Leon's] school was not taken care of from the family fund…Kody has actually said this. Because I only have one child, [he says] I am not entitled to an equal portion of the property.”

As per People magazine, this discrepancy speaks to a deeper issue that ‘Sister Wives’ fans have long suspected—Meri has been financially mistreated. Meri’s agitation was palpable as she recalled her attempts to gain clarity on the matter. She explained that she had emailed Kody and the other family members to discuss the property but received a dismissive response. Kody shared, "I don’t even want to discuss it. Meri can do all the complaining about whatever happened that she wants." Meri further remarked, “I said 'I'm the right people.’ So I don't know exactly who he's talking to and what his plan is, but that's really all I know.”

Adding to the tension, Janelle, another of Kody’s ex-wives, echoed her own suspicions that Kody might be working behind the scenes to sell the property without their knowledge. Kody, for his part, downplayed the controversy, brushing off Meri’s concerns in a confessional. He asserted, “We had 18 kids to take care of. You know, that's just water in the bridge."