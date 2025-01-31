'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown weirdly talks about having 'gremlin' inside of him: "It's sinister..."

In a confessional, Kody admitted to having experienced what he dubbed the 'deepest temptations' of his life and compared them to wrestling an inner demon.

Kody Brown once struggled to contain what he described as a ‘gremlin’ inside him— a dark feeling that emerged in the aftermath of his shattered marriages. In 2023, the Brown family patriarch opened up about his internal battle with anger, resentment, and bitterness, particularly towards his ex-wife Christine Brown. In an episode of their reality show 'Sister Wives,' Kody was seen spiraling into negativity. In a private confessional, he admitted to having experienced what he dubbed the 'deepest temptations' of his life.

As per Today, he remarked, "I just want to be a d--- for a little while, you know? I want to grow horns right now so bad. I wanna say mean things. I wanna be a jack---. It's just like this urge to just...be the a--. She said I was. Like, 'Oh you think I'm an a------? Well I'll show you an a------.'" As he grappled with his emotions, Kody acknowledged that his anger was consuming him. He revealed, "I don't like who I am...When you talk about a gremlin, I've got a gremlin inside of me…There's this urge that I'm seriously fighting. It's like deep in me. It's ugly, it's sinister and that's the wolf you wanna starve. But that urge to do it, to just be mean as hell, just has gotten in me and it's a fight."

The reality star’s battle with his inner demon stemmed from feelings of guilt— that he had failed as a husband and father. He confessed, "You get in this place where it's like, 'Well, I should just be the devil I think I am now.' This is stuff that I should just be keeping to myself. I don't want Robyn (his fourth wife) to see this. I don't want her to know how dark I've gotten." As he rightly feared, Robyn Brown, his only remaining wife, was in fact deeply disturbed by Kody’s transformation. She shared, “We’ve never had as many problems as we’re having right now in our marriage. He’s suspicious of anybody being disloyal to him. He’s directing that at me...I don’t really recognize him right now and I’ve never seen him like this before."

On Reddit, fans too picked up on Kody’s deteriorating mental health. A viewer penned, “He is treading on dangerous territory in my opinion. I think this man needs an actual serious mental health evaluation before he hurts himself or others. He is incoherent at times. He is truly living in his own reality. He looks different. He sounds different. This is a man on the edge and I’m genuinely scared for the Brown family.” In agreement, another added, “Not a psychoanalyst but I was married to a narcissistic psychopath...Kody's behavior/statements, etc. gives me flashbacks of my ex.”

As per Tyla, Kody himself also admitted that his dark thoughts were worrisome. He even fantasized about running away from everything. His deep-seated anger toward Christine was another major trigger. In an episode, Kody confessed to having ‘evil thoughts’ about her after their divorce— a revelation that disturbed many fans. He said, "Christine herself, her face doesn't bother me. It’s what she’s doing with our children, talking behind my back about the reasons she left (that bothers me)."