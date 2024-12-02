'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown's new business venture could be a subtle dig at ex Kody Brown

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has launched a new apparel store featuring witty, sardonic designs following her split from Kody Brown. With a renewed focus on her career and health, Janelle is embracing a fresh chapter in her life. Janelle began concentrating on her work as a social media influencer as she began to lose weight. She gained encouragement from her supporters and accomplished new milestones.

Janelle just launched her newest internet company, surprising her admirers in the process. She shared a link to her new website, Janellesays.com, on Instagram, saying she was excited "to share something fun." Janelle revealed that her new website is a "shirt shop," offering T-shirts featuring some of her most iconic quotes from the show. "Kind of tongue in cheek" designs will be available on her apparel online, she said. Quotes like "I guess I missed the respect memo" and "Teflon Queen, No longer making myself culpable for your s***," are featured on Janelle's current shirt stock.

Janelle Brown planning to capitalize on 'Sister Wives' fame to boost her new venture

Janelle's new career move may be unexpected, but it’s certainly intriguing. She has been on the well-known reality TV show for the past 14 years, where she gained popularity for her quick wit and kind nature.

To boost her income over the years, Janelle has promoted a variety of products. However, her efforts to market a controversial pink drink sparked significant criticism, drawing mixed reactions from her followers. Compared to her other ventures, her most recent business proposal is far less controversial. Her fans will love the humorous T-shirts with her phrases on them.

Janelle most likely started her apparel shop in order to take advantage of her celebrity status on reality TV as soon as possible. The mother of six saw an opportunity to both entertain her fans and profit from her T-shirt business, especially with 'Sister Wives' possibly coming to an end.

Janelle is aware of her fans' enthusiasm and knows they’re eager to purchase T-shirts featuring her witty sayings. Her new professional choice appears to be a wise one, as it will enable her to set herself apart from Meri Brown, who is working on a new passion project called Worthy Up, and Christine Brown, who sells weight loss pills.

Janelle Brown could team up with her favorite 'Sister Wives' co-star

Janelle's creation of such an entertaining online clothing store is impressive. She could further profit by collaborating with other cast members to promote apparel featuring some of their most memorable quotes.

Janelle has always been there for Christine because she loves her. Next, she ought to think of incorporating Christine's words into a line of shirts. By starting her new company before the holidays, Janelle has demonstrated that she is a savvy businessman. Her most recent concept is intriguing and original. In the upcoming months, perhaps, the 'Sister Wives' star will be able to further develop it.

Janelle Brown needs to take it slow following split from 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown

'Sister Wives' star Janelle deserves happiness and peace after enduring the heartache of her breakup with Kody and the profound sadness of losing her child. Janelle, who just debuted a new merchandise line, seems to be navigating life's challenges by taking it one day at a time.

We believe Janelle should take some time to develop and learn on her own, perhaps even stepping away from 'Sister Wives' in the process.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM EST on TLC.