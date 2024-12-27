'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown takes hilarious digs at ex Kody with new merchandise

“Something a little tongue-in-cheek,” Janelle Brown recently said about her new 'Sister Wives' merch line.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown separated from ex-husband Kody Brown in 2022 and now seems to be thriving. Janelle also hasn't shied away from taking hilarious digs at her ex-husband. She recently launched a line of shirts featuring quotes from their reality show. Given these were a hit with their fan base, Janelle plans to keep adding more designs. When she announced her merch line in November, Janelle hinted that the products would include playful nods to the show. However, no one expected them to be as cheeky as they turned out to be.

Fans on Reddit were amused. A person wrote, "Lol as soon as she saw the success of selling t-shirts for the flower farm, she came up with this! Good for her, especially around the holiday season. She is gonna sell like crazy!" Meanwhile, a fan noted, "Kody said on the last show that Meri is his 'favorite ex-wife.' Janelle picked the perfect time to launch this. I want to see one that says 'Not the favorite ex-wife.'" Another chimed, "Kody running 🏃‍♀️ to copyright everything he and Robyn said on the show so he gets his cut or they get sued." In a similar vein, a person remarked, "The most satisfying thing about this is Kody hates tee shirt merch."

Janelle’s playful designs went up for sale on JanelleSays.com, where she shared a fun explanation of why she created them. She stated, "As you know, I’ve always believed in embracing life with a sense of humor and not taking ourselves too seriously. That’s where the idea for my new shop came from—something a little tongue-in-cheek, full of personality, and just plain fun." She added, "I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate life’s ups and downs with a wink and a smile, and what better way than through shirts? Whether it’s a witty saying or a little reminder to keep going. Let's have some fun!"

Janelle’s shirts sold out within just one day, as reported by The Things. A Reddit user even received a reply from Janelle where she hinted at expanding her line, using reality TV fame to launch a lucrative business venture, as reported by Screenrant. With there being 19 seasons of Sister Wives, Janelle has a wealth of memorable moments to capitalize on.

Some hits amongst fans were merch with the phrases, “Hold on, I’ll grab my list of things that bug me about you,” “I guess I missed the respect memo,” and the quote, “Teflon Queen: No longer making myself culpable for your s***,” that came in a variety of colors. 'Teflon Queen' was a reference to a Season 16 Sister Wives episode (no. 9), titled the same, which featured Kody giving Janelle the said label as she allegedly rejected any criticism or responsibility. The comment followed a disagreement over her failure to adhere to his strict COVID-19 rules.