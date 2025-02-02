'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown once called Robyn a ‘cow’ to Kody’s face— and fans were all for it

In an explosive ‘Sister Wives’ episode, Janelle Brown reached her breaking point with her ex-husband Kody Brown. The episode, filmed in late 2022 and early 2023, delivered the drama fans had been waiting for. As Janelle and Kody sat down for what was supposed to be a discussion about their shared Coyote Pass property, the conversation quickly turned into a no-holds-barred showdown, culminating in Janelle’s calling Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, his ‘sacred cow’ —right to his face. The episode began with Janelle explaining in her confessional that she has one objective— to finalize her financial ties to Coyote Pass. Either Kody buys out her share, or they settle the debts so she can move forward.

Robyn is his sacred cow - yes Janelle, say it louder for the people in the back #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/duIOcSlaSG — Simone Mitchell (@ayyitssimone) November 4, 2024

However, Kody had an entirely different agenda. Much to Janelle’s surprise— and the audience’s—he brought up the possibility of them reconciling. Given the way he publicly trashed her since their split, the audacity of his proposal was almost laughable. Janelle wasted no time shutting him down. She exclaimed, “Honey, I don’t think you and I exist in the same universe anymore.” Kody’s initial reaction was confusion, but in his private confessional, he admitted he knew all along that getting back together was a ‘pipe dream.’ His real motive? Repairing his fractured relationships with their children, as reported by The Hollywood Gossip.

But Janelle made it clear that she was done playing mediator. If Kody wanted to fix things with his kids, that was on him. Janelle attempted to explain on their kids' behalf, but Kody immediately shut it down—especially when Robyn’s name was brought up in the discussion. This is when Janelle name-called Robyn. ‘Sacred cow’ is a term for someone untouchable and immune from criticism. In response, Kody lashed out, “I’m bitter and I don’t care.”

On Reddit, fans chimed in. A viewer penned, “I love that she is advocating for herself and maturely explaining the specific issues that make her and Kody incompatible now…I kind of wished she had put him to the test. He didn't blow up at her essentially calling Robyn a cow. Would he have been accepting if she had fully unburdened herself to him?” In agreement, another added, “When I tell you I GUFFAWED at Kody saying Janelle likes to play the victim card. That's rich!” Another echoed, “Especially right after she says he has a bias. She's like, 'You're biased so I can't talk to you,' and he goes, 'Oh man, Janelle is always a victim!'" In a similar vein, a comment also read, “She didn't call Robyn a cow, she called her a 'sacred cow,' meaning someone that for Kody is off-limits for criticism. The multiple sacred cows are all the issues that Janelle perceives Kody will not discuss. We can guess some— his obvious favoritism is one.“

As per E! News, as for the financial battle over Coyote Pass, Janelle is done being naive. She admitted, "I saw what was happening but I trusted it would all work out in the end. And looking back now, I'm like, 'Wow, I was really dumb. Why did I not insist that we were all titled on all the pieces?' I just was too trusting."